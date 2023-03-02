Santiago Rodríguez had one of the great tastes of his career last Sunday. The striker scored his first goal at Instituto in what was a 3-1 victory against Newell’s at Kempes.

The footballer born in Arizona (San Luis) earned a place among Lucas Bovaglio’s 11 and, among other things, spoke about his present, the satisfaction of scoring and what will be the game this Sunday at 5:00 p.m. against Independiente in Avellaneda .

“In the group, it helped us a lot to win against Newell’s, we needed the three points, more at home. We did things very well, we deserved the win. The goal for a striker is the most beautiful thing there is, it generates confidence and security. Seeing that ball go into the goal was nice personally. It was something he dreamed of as a boy, a goal in first class. And what more beautiful than doing it with this club. I’ve seen it about 500 times already,” Rodríguez told La Agustina with a laugh.

And then he added: “We know that forwards have a few seconds to make decisions, whether it’s to kick on goal or give a pass. But luckily I was able to convert”.

Regarding the match against “El Rojo”, he remarked that they are going to face a great rival: “We know that we will have to play against a great Argentine soccer player. We are going to a very nice court, with a lot of people too. We have to calm down and do the work that the match requires, with the commitment that each player must have in their position”.

Later, “Santi” focused on the good tandem that he created with Brahian Cuello, with whom he knows by heart: “We have been playing together for many years. We spent five years together at Estudiantes de San Luis and one at Almagro. I get along a lot with him and we try to take advantage of him in the matches”.

