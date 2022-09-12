ROME – The “Genoa Boat Show” is also in the sights of the continuous expansion strategy linked to innovation of the Scania group. The great event dedicated to the aquatic universe, scheduled from 22 to 27 September next in the Ligurian capital, will in fact see the debut of the Swedish giant of heavy transport. During the event dedicated to boating and sea enthusiasts, the griffin logo will therefore be present in the Power Village area.

Thanks to this important participation, Scania Power Solutions intends to strengthen its position in the marine sector by offering a new and complete range of products for pleasure craft. According to the Scandinavian company, the product portfolio, with performances considered among the most efficient on the market, also stands out in this field for reliability, fuel economy and a favorable weight-power ratio of the propulsion units.

Furthermore, to complete the recreational range, Rcd2 certified and with a power range at the top of the category, Scania has a widespread assistance network. In particular, thanks to the C300 module for remote diagnostics, operators are able to identify anomalies and problems related to engine operation, thus reducing intervention times and costs.

“Scania offers very concrete answers to the needs of the market, which is increasingly sensitive to strict emission standards – underlined Paolo Carri, Italscania’s director of Power Solutions – Thanks to the skills acquired and the leadership position in the on-highway market, we propose ourselves as a supplier of complete solutions even in pleasure craft, thanks to a network that is a strategic factor: being part of our circuit of authorized workshops automatically means having experience “. (Maurilio Rigo)