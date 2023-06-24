Schiaretti-Randazzo, the ‘anti-crack’ pairing | Profile

As PROFILE announced, everything is ready for the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, to have Florencio Randazzo as his running mate. With this pairing, the Cordoba president will seek to fight on the national scene and place an “anti-crack” proposal that represents the productive interior on the presidential list. With difficulties to put together lists in all the districts, the front We do for Our Country will have candidates a priori in 18 provinces. They will focus, of course, on the largest and those with the greatest electoral weight.

For example, who will head the list of deputies in Córdoba, the district where Schiaretti requires a resounding victory, is Carlos Gutiérrez, current deputy and a key man in the campaign structure. In addition, a Schiarettista voice in Congress.

In the province of Buenos Aires, where four out of ten voters throughout the country vote, there would be a short ballot. In other words, a ballot that only carries national candidacies, so Schiaretti will not have a candidate for governor in PBA or territorial deployment in the 135 municipalities. The list of deputies could be headed by Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde, or by the campaign manager, Diego Bossio. No definitions yet. The appearance of the name of Duhalde generated friction in the Buenos Aires armed forces and the doubts continue.

Days ago, there was speculation about the possibility that Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez would take over the candidacy for the Senate in the province of Buenos Aires, but in the last hours this possibility cooled down.

Schiaretti unfolds his agenda between the closing of national lists and the election in Córdoba, his true base of operations. This Sunday there will be elections and the favorite is the mayor of the capital, Martín Llaryora, who is led by a radical mayor, Myrian Prunotto. Schiaretti’s local organization seeks to be as broad as possible and has joined sectors of the UCR, leaders of the PRO, the GEN, socialism and other local parties.

In Schiaretti’s command, they maintain that the twists and turns with Together for Change have not affected the local ruling party candidate and they hope to be able to revalidate in an election that looks competitive against Luis Juez.

The alliance that will lead Schiaretti’s candidacy is made up of different parties, such as the Socialist Party, the Autonomist Party and the Christian Democracy as well as others. The Gringo will accelerate his movements at the national level once he has passed the Cordovan test, where a solid victory will be key for his presidential aspirations.

