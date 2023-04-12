The Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman was eliminated from the open of Monte Carlo, first Masters 1000 category tournament of the year in Europe, losing today in the second round with the Italian “top ten” Jannik Sinner 6-0, 3-1 and leaving due to severe pain in his left shoulder.

The “Little” Schwartzman, ranked 37th in the ATP world ranking, although next week he will fall to at least 48th place because he will lose the 180 points he defended in Monte Carlo, was clearly surpassed by Sinner (8) in 38 minutes of play (the first set lasted just 22 minutes) when he made the decision to retire.

The 30-year-old Argentinian is signed up to play the traditional Catalan Conde de Godó tournament in Barcelona starting Monday, where he must defend another 180 points because last year he reached the semifinals, although we will have to wait for the next few hours to find out the severity of your shoulder injury.

Schwartzman’s loss was the second in his two matches with Sinner, who had also won the ATP 250 final in Antwerp in Belgium in 2021.

With the defeat of Schwartzman, the only Argentine who continues in the singles table is Francisco Cerúndolo (33), who will play not before 12 against the Italian Matteo Berrettini (22).

Cerúndolo, 24, made his debut last Monday with a very good victory in straight sets over the British Cameron Norrie (14), finalist this year at the Argentina Open and champion of the ATP 500 in Rio.

In the case of overcoming his match against Berrettini, the Argentine will meet in the round of 16 with the Austrian Dominic Thiem (106) or the Danish Holger Rune (9).

In other matches of the day the following results were given:

Alexander Zverev (Germany, 16) to Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain, 29) by 6-4 and 6-4; Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany, 100) to Alex De Miñaur (Australia, 19) by 6-3 and 6-2; Nicolás Jarry (Chile, 58) to Alexei Popyrin (Australia, 94) by 3-6, 7-5 and 6-4;

Casper Ruud (Norway, 4) to Botic Van De Zandschulp (Netherlands, 31) by 7-5 and 7-6 (7-1); Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, 21) beat Luca Nardi (Italy, 159) by 6-0 and 6-0 and Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic, 42) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria, 25) by 7-6 (7-4) and 6-4.

The Monte Carlo Open, a traditional event on the circuit on brick dust, will distribute prizes of 6,228,285 euros, has the Serbian Novak Djokovic (1) as the top favorite for the title, while the defending champion is the Greek Stefanos Tsistipas (3). , winner of the last two editions, in 2021 and 2022.

Throughout its history, the contest had three Argentine champions: Guillermo Vilas twice, in the 1976 and 1982 editions, Alberto “Luli” Mancini in 1989 and Guillermo “Mago” Coria in 2004.

