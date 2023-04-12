Home News Regional elections: “Let’s go! » – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

Regional elections: “Let’s go! » – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
Regional elections: “Let’s go! » – TOGOTOPNEWS

The regional election train is on. Local Independent Electoral Commissions (CELI) have already been set up. Political parties are mobilizing to be in the race.

No political formation is in the logic of the boycott given the capital importance of this election which is only the second stage of the decentralization initiated by the government with the organization of local elections in 2019.

At the level of the Dynamic Monsignor Kpodzro, which has become Dynamic for the majority of the people to oppose the ideology of the prelate and participate in the elections, a call for mobilization is launched against the population. For those responsible for this movement, taking part in the upcoming events would be a ” opportunity to satisfy the burning desire of all Togolese to be governed democratically ».  « The time has come, let’s go! “, launched the Secretary General of the Democratic Convention of African Peoples (CDPA) and member of the Dynamics of the majority of the people, Brigitte Adjamagbo-Johnson.

On the side of the CENI, we are strongly committed to the effective holding of these elections this year. Data entry operators or enumerators are already being trained to ensure the updating of the electoral list and also to raise public awareness. Last week, the government announced the period from April 29 to June 3, 2023 for the electoral census, a period chosen by the CENI.

Note that regional elections are very important for the development of the country. They will make it possible to enter into an administration approach closer to the population by energizing the regions.

See also  The League is not afraid of the great return of the Knight: "Nobody will go into shadow"

Atha ASSAN

You may also like

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Deepening Troop Training and Preparing...

After the Hitler salute at the fair: the...

Pensions for working pensioners, civil servants and scientists...

Mule overturned on Via Santa Marta

Cannabis legalization in Germany – in two steps...

The young man who was looking for his...

Petro decorated uniformed officers who were detained in...

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Deepening Troop Training and Preparing...

Secure the DeutschlandTicket in the VRR app now!

Stunning earthquake report from scientists of 6 universities

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy