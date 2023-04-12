The regional election train is on. Local Independent Electoral Commissions (CELI) have already been set up. Political parties are mobilizing to be in the race.

No political formation is in the logic of the boycott given the capital importance of this election which is only the second stage of the decentralization initiated by the government with the organization of local elections in 2019.

At the level of the Dynamic Monsignor Kpodzro, which has become Dynamic for the majority of the people to oppose the ideology of the prelate and participate in the elections, a call for mobilization is launched against the population. For those responsible for this movement, taking part in the upcoming events would be a ” opportunity to satisfy the burning desire of all Togolese to be governed democratically ». « The time has come, let’s go! “, launched the Secretary General of the Democratic Convention of African Peoples (CDPA) and member of the Dynamics of the majority of the people, Brigitte Adjamagbo-Johnson.

On the side of the CENI, we are strongly committed to the effective holding of these elections this year. Data entry operators or enumerators are already being trained to ensure the updating of the electoral list and also to raise public awareness. Last week, the government announced the period from April 29 to June 3, 2023 for the electoral census, a period chosen by the CENI.

Note that regional elections are very important for the development of the country. They will make it possible to enter into an administration approach closer to the population by energizing the regions.

Atha ASSAN