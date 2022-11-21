Season 11 of 2012! “The Walking Dead” is about to officially end and the farewell video is released

Today (November 21), the American horror TV series “The Walking Dead” will officially end after ushering in the final episode of the series.The official released a special farewell video for the finale.

The series first aired 12 years ago and has 11 seasons, 177 episodes,As an iconic series on the theme of the zombie apocalypse, it has left precious memories for countless viewers.

“The Walking Dead” officially retweeted the tweets of “Little Cheap” Ryan Reynolds and other actors,And clips from the show’s main characters Negan, Darryl Dixon and others were released to commemorate the special occasion.

“The Walking Dead” has been with you for 12 years. What impression did it leave on you? Everyone is welcome to share in the comment area.