Sebastián Caicedo Opens Up About the Reasons Behind His Divorce with Carmen Villalobos

Actor Sebastián Caicedo recently opened up about the reasons behind his divorce with actress Carmen Villalobos in an interview with the morning program “Buen día, Colombia” on the RCN Channel. The former couple, who had been together for over 13 years and starred in popular productions such as ‘Without Breasts There Is No Paradise’ and ‘The Lord of the Skies’, announced their separation last year.

Caicedo explained that despite their relationship being generally good, there was a lack of spiritual connection between them. He revealed that Villalobos went through a severe depression, which he believes was only overcome when she turned to God. Interestingly, it was at a religious meeting that Caicedo met his new girlfriend, businesswoman Juliana Diez.

The actor emphasized the importance of seeking guidance from God during difficult times instead of relying on friends or other people. He expressed his desire to have a beautiful relationship with God and handle their differences in a more constructive way.

As for Carmen Villalobos, she has yet to respond to Caicedo’s statements about their breakup. Since their separation in July last year, Villalobos has entered into a new relationship with Venezuelan presenter Frederik Oldenburg, who is currently working on the sports section of the Exatlón USA program. The actress previously mentioned that after a lot of discussion and reflection, they decided it was time to take different paths. Villalobos asked for understanding from the media and requested privacy during this new chapter of her life.

It remains to be seen how Villalobos will address Caicedo’s revelations, but for now, she is focused on moving forward and starting a new chapter in her life.