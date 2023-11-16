SEIGMEN – New single from the Norwegian rockers

The legendary Norwegian rock band SEIGMEN releases their new single “Berlin” and announces a new album for 2024!



SEIGMEN release new music for the first time since 2016!

“Berlin” is the first track from the band’s upcoming album, which was created during the pandemic and lockdown period. Those who follow Seigmen know that it has been a challenging few years for the band, but it has also been an incredibly creative time.

We will hear the result when the album “Resonans” is released on April 12th, 2024, but the first teaser in the form of the single “Berlin” will be released on November 15th via Indie Recordings.

Seigmen states:

„When we last left the stage on December 21, 2019, we knew nothing about the long and challenging times ahead of us. That this show would be our last for four years.

It feels good to put this behind us and at the same time be able to tell that those times were also creative and productive years. More than anything, we want to thank our loyal fans who have followed us through thick and thin, who have patiently waited for us to return. It gives us both strength and inspiration.

New music from Seigmen is not an everyday occurrence; our last release, „Enola,“ came out eight years ago, and this was the first studio album since 1997. Hence, it is a joy to announce that we are now putting the finishing touches on a new album called „Resonans,“ that will release April 12th 2024 (Indie Recordings).

The impatient can look forward to the first single, which is already being released on November 15th.

We are also looking forward to get back on stage again and can already announce that we will be playing at Tons of Rock 2024.

Finally, we are also ready to do the show at Støperiet in Tønsberg, which has been postponed several times. This will be the first and only show of the year, and the date is December 16th“

About SEIGMEN:

It was an unfinished band that took the stage when Seigmen (formerly known as Klisne Seigmenn) played their very first concert on Christmas 1989. But even then, they had something unique that set them apart from the rest, and their sound was undeniably different from everyone else they shared the stage with. Even the conservative newspaper Tønsbergs Blad reported the next day that “Klisne Seigmenn have surpassed the others.”

Fast forward to 1994, the year they released the EP “Hjernen er alene” and their third studio album “Total”.

From then on, Seigmen and their heavy and grandiose but catchy melancholy defined the 1990s.

Total was later recognized as one of the 100 best Norwegian albums of all time, and their fourth album Metropolis dominated the charts and won a Spellemann Prize for Best Rock Album in 1995.

Radiowaves went straight to number one in 1997.

Then everything came to an end, because out of nowhere came the announcement that the band was breaking up because guitarist Sverre was leaving. One for all and all for one. A few months before the end of the last millennium, Seigmen played their farewell show to a sold-out Rockefeller in Oslo, Norway.

But it shouldn’t end there; It’s almost unnatural to let go of a good thing and old friendships forever. In 2005 the band appeared on stage together again for the first time at Dødens Dal in Trondheim, and in 2008 they were the first Norwegian band to be invited to play at the new opera house in Bjørvika.

However, the biggest event of the new millennium came in 2015, when Seigmen surprise-released “Enola,” a full 18 years after “Radiowaves.”

On April 12, 2024, almost exactly 30 years after their breakthrough with “Total,” a special event will take place when Seigmen release “Resonans,” their first album in nine years.

