The journalist Alejandro Gomel recounted the internal injuries caused by the decision to Horacio Rodriguez Larretapre-candidate for president, that they be separate ballots and not a single one in relation to the election for the new Buenos Aires head of government and the head of state, while he won the support of radicalism, in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

Risk of fracture of Together for Change. It is what was talked about throughout the afternoon of this Monday, the spirits were heated and in an airy way as few times in PvC. There have always been hawks and doves, discomfort and friction, but yesterday was unprecedented in the coalition.

we were talking about internal open sky when we were referring to the ruling party, and this Monday it was very similar to Together for Change. A decision of Horacio Rodriguez Larreta that divided and parted waters like never before within the opposition sector.

On one side was the Buenos Aires head of government with Martin Lousteau y Lilita Carrió, which is the third leg of JxC, who came out to support Larreta. The radicals also had some segmentation, because they came out to support him Gerardo Moralespresident of the UCR, martin tetaz and some other leaders.

Larreta defended the single ticket and assured: “Unity is guaranteed”

In the group called Malbecthe toughest of radicalism, although they were not issued because she is an inmate of the PRO are closer, from below, to the position of Mauricio Macriwe talk about alfredo cornejo, Carolina Losada, Luis Naidenoff y Rodolfo Suarezalthough they do so without openly criticizing Larreta.

It is an intern who was exposed like never before on Monday afternoon, which will continue today and the idea is to lower some changes. The question is repeated and is “can you leave?” and “Can it break?“.

Javier Miley He came out to play very hard in this internship and hit Larreta very hard, which is why there is more and more sympathy between the libertarian and Patricia Bullrich. Everyone says that it is not convenient and that they cannot leave four months before the elections because it would be detrimental to everyone.

Hard questioning of Vidal to Larreta: “The PRO and the JxC that we promised the Argentines is not this”

It is hurt that it was opened by the decision of the Buenos Aires head of government will have its costs and will develop in a way that still has a clear destination.

Larreta against Macri It is what is coming at the bottom of the inmate of Together for Change.

BL JL