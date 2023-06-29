SERENITY – New single by the Austrian metallers

The Austrian symphonic metal band SERENITY releases new single “Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)” & official music video!

The Austrian symphonic metallers SERENITY have released their new single “Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)”, on which the band incorporates German lyrics into their music for the first time! The stand alone single follows their last studio album The Last Knight (2020) which peaked at number 25 on the German Albums Chart and their stunning 2022 live release MEMORIA. SERENITY’s most iconic hits include Wings of Madness and “The Chevalier” have been viewed more than three million times on YouTube.

Having welcomed Marco Pastorino as additional guitarist and backing vocals, the band is currently in the studio working on their latest effort. The powerful new track “Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)” is a first taste of what’s to come, and showcases the band’s signature blend of orchestral arrangements, heavy guitar riffs and soaring vocals, backed up by a captivating official music video be underlined.

SERENITY on Knights, Death and Devil (Knightfall):

“We are beyond thrilled to finally be back with our new single – a thunderous testament to our existence. It’s just the beginning and gives a little glimpse of what we’re working on right now. We put our creative energy into developing an immersive musical journey that takes us to another time and dimension to a famous late medieval painter. We can’t wait to share this new era of Serenity with you. Get ready for an immersive experience full of emotions, epic melodies and bombastic sounds!”

Watch the Official Music Video for Knights, Death and the Devil (Knightfall) HERE:

SERENITY are:

Georg Neuhauser – vocals

Christian Hermsdörfer – Guitars & Backing Vocals

Marco Pastorino – Guitars & Backing Vocals

Fabio D’Amore – Bass & Backing Vocals

Andreas Schipflinger – Drums & Backing Vocals

Band-Links:

