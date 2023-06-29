The camping craze started in summer, automatic tents, automatic air mattresses, and river tracing shoes are on sale in JD.com_TOM NEWS

It is another year of graduation season. Whether you are a college student who is looking forward to college life or a college graduate who is about to leave the campus, you all hope to make this summer vacation more interesting and interesting. Outdoor camping, which has continued to be popular in recent years, has become the first choice of outdoor activities for college entrance examination candidates and graduates during the summer vacation due to its diverse gameplay, strong fun, and strong social attributes.

According to data from JD.com, since June this year, the sales of products related to camping activities have continued to grow. Among them, the trend of specialization, portability and integration of young consumer groups in the choice of outdoor camping equipment is more obvious. While consumers choose more professional and technological equipment, they are also more inclined to choose products that are portable, easy to carry, and have diverse functions, which can not only reduce the burden of going out, but also achieve the effect of “excellent value for money”.

Such as Nokia 5.0 roof automatic tent, automatic air mattress, Mogaodi Holiday Mountain Residence 5.9 automatic tent, Explorer automatic family camping tent, Mugaodi hexagonal sunscreen canopy, explorer portable egg roll table, moon chair, Shangbai Outdoor camping equipment such as Jia outdoor grills, Dr.HOWS picnic gas tanks, and portable folding carts are popular among young consumers on JD.com due to their lightness, ease of use, portability, and good looks.

In addition to hiking, camping can also carry out outdoor sports such as mountaineering, river tracing, and cycling.Therefore, when choosing camping equipment, young consumers also pay more attention to the “integration” of equipment, that is, multiple functions and multi-purpose. According to data from JD.com, since June, camping bags, bottomless sleeping bags, half-length sleeping pads, inflatable pillows and other equipment that can be used in various outdoor scenarios have become more popular.

At the same time, with the popularity of river tracing sports, river tracing shoes that can not only trace rivers but also meet the needs of outdoor camping activities have become “net celebrity items” recently, such as Merrell venom river tracing shoes and Pathfinder, which are popular on JD.com. Hyla series river tracing shoes, two lightweight shoes are made of waterproof material, breathable and comfortable, wear-resistant and non-slip, excellent grip, suitable for outdoor scenes and daily wear.

The summer vacation is here, come to JD.com to buy tents, camping tables and chairs, camping vehicles, river shoes and other camping equipment in one stop, and take a camping trip as soon as you go!

