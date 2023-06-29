● The 9 must-know highlights of Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Treasure” are revealed!Brand new illustrations and characters

Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” must-know 9 highlights released

Pokémon officially announced the latest news of the DLC of Switch “Pokémon Zhu/Zero’s Secret Treasure” in a live broadcast a few days ago! In order to allow players to enjoy “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” more deeply, immerse yourself in this magical world of Pokémon again, and enjoy more game fun.

This time, in the Switch Pokémon Zhuzi DLC Zero Secret Treasure, players will walk out of the “Pokémon Zhu / Purple” stage “Padia Area” to a new scene. “Part Two: Blue Disc” presents a continuous story. Let’s take a look at the 5 must-know highlights of the Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” before buying!

“Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” DLC “Zero Treasure” latest game video introduction

Highlights of Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” 1. Part 1: Introduction to Ao’s Mask

The stage of the story of “Part 1: Mask of Azure” is located in the beautiful “Kitakami Township” surrounded by high mountains. There are farmlands and apple orchards here, which are different from the peaceful natural scenery of the Partia area. Players will be selected to become members of the “Summer Camp” held by the college every year, and go to Beishang Township to start a new adventure!

And Beishang Township holds a grand celebration every year, and the whole village is full of lively atmosphere. Players can explore natural scenery, challenge new levels and train Pokémon during the adventure journey. At the same time, players can also experience brand-new plots and gain a deeper understanding of the entire worldview. During this exciting journey, the protagonist will meet new friends and Pokémon, and together they will unravel the truth of the legends that have been passed down from ancient times to the present!

Switch Pokémon Zhuzi DLC “Part 1: Ao no Mask” Summer Camp Base Emerald Town

“Emerald Town” is the base of the summer camp in the first part of Pokémon Zhuzi DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure”: Ao no Mask. It is a lively town with various facilities and attractions, allowing people to communicate with each other and enjoy leisure. time.

There are also a variety of shops in town, including toy stores and grocery stores, offering a wide variety of goods for shopping. These stores provide convenience to residents and tourists, allowing them to purchase the items they need. In addition, Verdant is also known for its lush green countryside. People can enjoy the beauty of nature here and feel the atmosphere of tranquility and harmony.

A short distance outside of town, there is a small park called Baoban Square. There are stone statues of three Pokémon, Gozan Dog, Yuanzeng Ape, and Ji Pheasant, which are affectionately called “Baoban” by local residents.

If you go east, you can reach the “Kitakami Center”, which is a place with a long history, where the famous “Hidden Face Festival” is held. During this celebration, people can enjoy various food stalls, such as fried noodles and apple candy, and participate in various entertainment activities. Tourists and residents can have a great time here and explore the mysteries of the Pokémon world.

A warm reminder that if you want to play the main story of the Switch Pokémon Vermillion DLC “Part 1: Ao no Mask”, you must first start the “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” “External Research – Treasure Hunting”. The game time required until the start of “Outside School Research – Treasure Hunt” is about 3 hours (it will vary from person to person).

Pokémon Zhuzi DLC Zero’s Secret Treasure “Part 1: Ao no Mask” release time

Date: Expected launch in fall 2023

Highlights of Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” II. Part Two: Introduction to the Blue Disk

In the second part of the Switch “Pokémon Vermillion/Purple Zero: Secret Treasure” DLC “Blue Disc”, the protagonist will go to the academy’s sister school “Blueberry Academy” and become an exchange student. Unlike the long-established academy, Blueberry Academy is a newly established school in recent years, dedicated to the education of Pokémon battles.Most of this school is actually located in the sea, where players will communicate with local students and come into contact with more different

Warm reminder, if you want to play the main storyline of “Part 2: Blue Disc” on Switch, you must have played the credits of “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” and completed the main storyline of “Part 1: Mask of Azure” .

Pokémon Zhuzi DLC Zero’s Secret Treasure “Part 2: Blue Disk” release time

Date: Expected release after winter 2023

“Part 2: Blue Disc” Eco-Dome Introduction

In “Part 2: Blue Disk”, the protagonist goes to the Blueberry Academy campus, one of the featured facilities is the sea garden called “Eco-Dome”. This eco-dome is a unique place, artificially created a variety of natural environments, designed to breed powerful trainers. The ecological dome is divided into four regions, each of which has unique geographical characteristics and climatic conditions, forming various ecological environments.

Each area has its own unique creatures and Pokémon that inhabit it. The walls and domes in these areas can project different landscapes and weather conditions, making the entire ecological dome feel like being in a real natural environment.

Highlights of Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” 3. More than 230 familiar Pokémon return

In Switch’s new Pokémon Noble DLC Zero Secret Treasure “Part 1: Mask of Blue” and “Part 2: Blue Disc”, players will be able to meet more than 230 familiar Pokémon. These Pokémon have appeared in other regions, but they have not appeared in “Pokémon Crimson/Purple”, which will bring familiarity and touch to players!

At present, the official has only released a part of the Pokémon first, but did not reveal too many details, so we have to knock on the bowl together and look forward to the announcement of the follow-up information!

Highlights of Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” 4. The latest Pokémon Illustrated Book

The legendary Pokémon you will meet in “Zero’s Secret Treasure”! In “Part 1: Ao no Mask”, you will meet “Evil Ghost” wearing a scary mask. And in “Part 2: Blue Disc”, “Tale Bagos” with a gorgeous aura will appear.

Pokémon Zhu Zi DLC “Part 1: Ao no Mask” Pokémon Illustrated Book

In addition to the legendary Pokémon “Evil Ghost”, there will also be “Gou Zan Dog”, “Wishing Zeng Ape”, and “Ji Pheasant” in the new Pokémon Illustrated Book. These three Pokémon are regarded as heroes who guarded Kitakami Township in the past, and are deeply loved by the villagers. There are also stone statues in the local area that were built with gratitude to them!

The characteristic “Poison Chain” of Zan Dog, Yuan Zeng Ape, and Ji Pheasant

The characteristic “Poison Chain” that appeared in “Part 1: Mask of Ao” is a new characteristic that appears in this work. When these 3 Pokémon’s attacks hit the opponent, sometimes the power of the Poison Chains on them will put the opponent into a highly poisonous state.

Pokémon Zhu Zi DLC “Part Two: Blue Disc” Pokémon Illustrated Book

Teller Bagos

A new Pokémon from “Pokémon Vermillion: The Secret Treasure of Purple Zero”.

This Pokémon is small in size and weak in strength. Its detailed ecology and name are still shrouded in mystery. It seems that it has the ability to crystallize the energy in its body and make it into a shield to protect itself in times of crisis. In addition, it is said that when it feels its life is in danger, it sometimes retracts its head, hands, feet, and tail into its body, turning into a jewel-like appearance and entering a dormant state. Although it exudes a gorgeous aura that people can’t help but think of the legendary Pokémon “Tale Bags”.

Some of the Pokémon that appear in the Pokémon Zhuzi DLC will vary with the version

In “Pokémon Zhu Zero: The Secret Treasure” and “Pokémon Purple Zero: The Secret Treasure”, some of the Pokémon that appear will vary depending on the version. For example, Scorpio will appear in “The Secret Treasure of Pokémon Zhu Zero”, and the long-tailed monster will appear in “The Secret Treasure of Pokémon Purple Zero”.

Highlights of Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” 5. New uniform set

Switch Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” has been launched on February 28! But the Blue Mask in the first part and the Blue Disk in the second part will not be released until a later date! When purchasing the DCL “Zero’s Secret Treasure”, you can receive a brand new “New Uniform Set”, which can be used immediately in “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple”.

The “New Uniform Set” includes uniforms for the four seasons of spring, summer, autumn, and winter. It can be used not only in the DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure”, but also in “Pokémon Zhu/Purple”. Pokémon Zhu” and “Pokémon Purple” versions are different!

Highlights of Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” 6. The main character and new costumes

In “Part 1: Ao no Mask”, the protagonist will wear a light kimono to participate in the annual festival held by the village.

In “Part 2: Blue Disc”, the protagonist will put on the uniform of Blueberry Academy to experience the life of foreign students in the new school.

Highlights of Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” 7. New characters

During the adventure, the protagonist will meet various characters. The official first released the sisters “Danyu” and “Wuri” who will appear in both “Part 1: Mask of Blue” and “Part 2: Blue Disk”. Students in the academy. The elder sister “Dan Yu” has a stubborn personality, a little willful, and is less able to express emotions, but she actually cares about her younger brother very much! But when getting along with other people, her attitude seems to be relatively cold.

The younger brother “Wu Li” has a gentle and introverted personality, and often hides behind his sister. But he seems to care about the protagonist from the Partia region.

Highlights of Switch Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” 8. Bonus

Players can get the special move “Zoroark (the appearance of washing emerald)” by pre-purchasing the Switch “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple Zero: Secret Treasure” bonus code!

This “Zoroark (Looking like Emerald)” has 3 characteristics. In addition to learning the move “Happy Time” that you can’t learn in normal games, you also learned “Taijing Explosion”, “Revenge”, and “Trick”. In addition, Zoroark (the appearance of Xicui) wears a leader’s certificate, and the attribute of Taijing is evil.

DLC Zero Secret Treasure special serial number deadline & how to claim it?

Serial number release period: until October 31, 2023

Serial number validity period: until February 29, 2024

collection method

After purchasing “Pokémon Zhu/Purple Zero: Secret Treasure”, you will receive an email with a serial number when you log in to your Nintendo Account email box. Players can select “Poké Entrance > Mystery Gifts > Through the menu in the game” Serial Number/Password Receive” to enter the serial number. For details on how to receive the “Mystery Gift”, please click here.

Pokémon Zhuzi DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” Highlights 9. Version Precautions

Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” is divided into two types of software: “Pokémon Vermillion Zero’s Secret Treasure” and “Pokémon Purple Zero’s Secret Treasure”. Players need to choose the software to buy according to whether the software they own is “Pokémon Zhu” or “Pokémon Purple”.

If the player owns “Pokémon Zhu”, please purchase “Pokémon Zhu Zero’s Secret Treasure”. If the player owns “Pokémon Purple”, please purchase “Pokémon Purple Zero: Secret Treasure”. You will not be able to play with the opposite software. Please be sure to confirm the version of the game before buying, so as to avoid the dilemma of not being able to play after buying!

How to purchase Pokémon Vermilion/Purple DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” on Switch?

Pokémon Noble DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” Sales Time: Open for pre-order

The Pokémon Zhuzi DLC “Part 1: Ao no Mask” is scheduled to be released in autumn 2023, and “Part 2: Blue Disk” is scheduled to be released after winter 2023.

In the Nintendo eShop, you can purchase “Pokémon Zero: The Secret Treasure” and “Pokémon Purple Zero: The Secret Treasure” respectively. You can confirm the purchase page of “Zero Treasure” by selecting the “Paid Added Content” banner button from the menu of “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple”.

For more details, please contact the official website of Pokémon Vermilion/Purple DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure”

