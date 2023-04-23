Soundcore Motion Boom test report – buy cheap from 90€ (04/2023)

If you are looking for a good outdoor music box, you will definitely have found the right one here. Soundcore’s Motion Boom seems promising and price wise it should definitely be interesting for the performance!

If the party should go longer or you enjoy the summer evenings outside and everything just seems to be perfect, then the time has usually come when the jukebox says goodbye. But what to do to prevent that? The only right option is to look for a good speaker that has a correspondingly long battery life. Here there is Soundcore Motion Boom who wants to do just that. You’ll get this one 89,99€ on Amazon.de.

Technical data in comparison

Soundcore Motion Boom JBL Xtreme 3 driver 2 x 15 Watt 2 x 25W RMS woofers + 2 x 25W RMS tweeters frequency range 60 Hz – 20 kHz 53,5 Hz – 20 kHz connectivity USB-A: 5 watt output USB-C: (input only) USB-A: 10 watts output USB-C: 7.5 watts input/output battery capacity 10,000mAh 24 hours 10,000mAh (?) 15 hours Weight 1,5kg 1,9kg Dimensions 346 x 148 x 200 mm 298,5 x 136 x 134 mm protection class IPX7 IP67 App And And Bluetooth 5.0 5.1

IPX7 and outdoor ready

Lots of juice and lots of power. This is what the Soundcore speaker promises with its maximum 30 Watt output power. It not only seems to look good, but also offers many features and is just as suitable for indoor use as for outdoor use. The speaker has one IPX7 certification and is therefore protected against brief immersion in water and also suitable for use in the rain.

Up to 24 hours of battery life

According to Soundcore, the battery has one 10.000 mAh Capacity and intended for up to 24 hours continuous music playback is sufficient. You will certainly not get there at 100% volume, but even at half volume this value would be considerable.

At medium volume, however, the value can be realistic. If you tear open the Bluetooth speaker completely, the time is easily halved.

The speaker’s large battery not only has the function of supplying the power for the box, but can also be used as a power bank for other devices via the USB-A port.

The Motion Boom has a weight of just 1,55 kg and has the Maße 34,6 x 14,8 x 20 cm. This makes it perfect for transport, the materials chosen are correspondingly light and sometimes seem a bit cheap. Don’t expect too much for the relatively low price.

To the normal USB-A Port the speaker has one USB Typ- C Charging port and support for true wireless stereo pairing. So you can also pair it with another Motion Boom for even more fun.

A connection to the box can be made via Bluetooth 5.0 being constructed. As with most newer devices from Soundcore, the Motion Boom has the BassUp technology built in. This offers a deeper sound than without this function. Unfortunately, aptX support was omitted.

Titan Treiber & Soundcore App

In addition, the Motion Boom can also have the Soundcore App be managed and you can EQ use for tone control. There are different modes that can already be used, but of course you also have the opportunity to try them out for yourself.

Here too two audio drivers with membranes 100% Titan used, come in addition 2 passive Membrane for the low tones for the Mission.

sound & pressure

When you turn it on for the first time, the well-known connection signal from Soundcore sounds. After pairing, you can start right away. The speaker makes the sound direct fun, precisely because here also on low or medium volume a pleasant deep bass reproduced becomes.

But if you listen closely, you tune in deficit the Mitten and heights firmly. It sounds a bit here dull, minimally bass-heavy and somehow slightly flat. by means of Equalizers in the App but you can fast a couple make adjustments.

Consistently does speaker but really fun and reaches a comfortable volume. It unfolds the full package of power at the latest when you connect a second Soundcore Boom loudspeaker. The volume feels doubled and significantly more sound and pressure is pushed into the room.

However, if you listen at maximum volume, you will notice a slight overdrive here and there, and the bass may not always come across as well as with a slightly reduced volume

Test reports / experiences / opinions

All in all, the Soundcore Boom delivers what you would expect: quite a lot of sound with a pleasant deep bass for little money. The playback is by no means perfect, but it is fun and can be easily adjusted via the app.

When it comes to processing, you have to accept a few compromises. The chosen plastics look cheap and the speaker weighs well under 2kg. There is no need to mention the battery, because 10.000 mAh are already a house number and the running time can not be ragged.

Die JBL Extreme 3 offers an equally large battery capacity, but costs almost 3 times as much to buy. In terms of sound, a better picture is certainly delivered here, but in terms of price you dig much deeper into your pocket than two Soundcore Booms would ever cost.