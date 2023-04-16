Home » SEVENDUST – First single from upcoming album
SEVENDUST – First single from upcoming album

SEVENDUST will release their 14th studio album Truth Killer on July 28th, 2023 via their new label Napalm Records.

GRAMMY® nominated SEVENDUST will release their 14th studio album, Truth Killer, worldwide on July 28, 2023 via the band’s new label, Napalm Records. Truth Killer is the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed Blood & Stone, which brought the band to new fame with their cover of Soundgarden’s The Day I Tried To Live. Truth Killer shows that the original and current line-up – consisting of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose – sounds just as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. The album was co-authored by producer, friend and longtime Associate Michael “Elvis” Baskette produces.

From the introspective opener “I Might Let The Devil Win” to the classic SEVENDUST sound of “Fence”, the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate the diverse style celebrated by millions of loyal fans worldwide. “Truth Killer”, “Everything” and “Holy Water” combine elements of the classic SEVENDUST sound with modern elements and deal with current topics in the lyrics. The lead single, “Fence,” comes with a claymation music video by Ollie Jones, which tells of a chemical accident at a SEVENDUST show that turns the band into glowing zombies.

Watch the video for “Fence” HERE:

Truth Killer Tracklist:

I Might Let The Devil Win
Truth Killer
Won’t Stop The Bleeding
Everything
No Revolution
Sick Mouth
Holy Water
Leave Hell Behind
Superficial Drug
Messenger
Love And Hate
Fence

SEVENDUST are rightly considered one of the best live bands worldwide, which they will prove again on the upcoming US tour with their new label mates and friends from ALTER BRIDGE. More dates to be announced soon: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour

SEVENDUST 2023 Tour Dates

April 22 – Orlando, FL – WJRR Earthday Birthday 2023
April 28 – Newark, NJ – WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest
May 6 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall *
May 7 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach *
May 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte *
May 11 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace *
May 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World 2023
May 14 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal *
May 16 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Saenger Theatre *
May 17 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *
May 19 – Dothan, AL – The Plant *
May 20 – West Greenville, SC – The Foundry at Judson Mill #

* Opening for Alter Bridge
# Headline show

SEVENDUST stand for innovative riffs, sophisticated rhythms and rousing, soulful vocals, which can be found in the intersection of modern metal, nu metal, alternative rock and soul. Since it was founded in 1994, the Americans have followed their very own path, which they have always stayed true to. And their success proves them right: To date, this exceptional band has sold over seven million albums worldwide. Three of their albums reached gold status in the US, three more went straight to the top 15 on the Billboard charts, and with a GRAMMY® nomination in the category “Best Metal Performance” SEVENDUST have undoubtedly proven their outstanding position once and for all. This summer, the band is back with album number 14 (!): The Napalm Records debut Truth Killer, produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Trivium, Slash), will be released on July 28, 2023.

