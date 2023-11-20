Shakira Agrees to Pay 7 Million Euro Fine to Avoid Prison Sentence

Shakira Agrees to Pay 7 Million Euro Fine for Tax Fraud Charges

On Monday, November 20th, Colombian singer Shakira reached an agreement with the Spanish Treasury Department, concluding the case against her for alleged tax fraud. The case, which was being pursued against her, alleged that she defrauded Spain of 14.5 million euros.

During a hearing in Barcelona, Shakira was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of seven million euros. However, she will not have to serve time in jail.

The singer acknowledged that she was a tax resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and was obligated to comply with her tax obligations in the country. She also admitted to being aware of the accusations against her.

In a statement after the hearing, Shakira explained that she accepted the fine and penalty in order to close the chapter of her life and move forward. She emphasized the importance of focusing on her children and ensuring they have a full life and avoided subjecting them to the anguish of seeing their mother in a criminal trial.

Shakira also expressed concern for others who may not have the resources to pay for a good defense and urged for a review of the Spanish system. She vowed to continue being an ally in making changes for the good of the citizens.

The Colombian musician’s case has drawn significant attention, with many closely following the developments. Shakira’s agreement with the Spanish Treasury Department effectively concludes the case against her.

The news comes after a lengthy legal battle and is seen as a significant development in the singer’s life and career. With information from EFE, this story is still developing, and more details may emerge as the situation unfolds.