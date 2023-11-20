Home » Gavi suffered a complete cruciate tear and a meniscus injury – ESPN – ESPN Deportes
Gavi suffered a complete cruciate tear and a meniscus injury – ESPN – ESPN Deportes

Gavi suffered a complete cruciate tear and a meniscus injury – ESPN – ESPN Deportes

Gavi suffered a complete cruciate tear and a meniscus injury during a game against Georgia, leaving fans and Barcelona supporters concerned about his return to the field. The young Spanish talent had to leave the game due to the serious injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

The severity of Gavi’s injury has raised questions about when he will be able to return to play, with many speculating that he may be out for several months as he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation. This is a significant blow for both the national team and Barcelona, as Gavi has quickly become an important player for both squads.

Barcelona will be particularly affected by Gavi’s absence, as he has been a standout performer for the team this season. His injury will be felt deeply by the club, as they will have to find a way to cope without one of their most promising young talents.

With Gavi’s injury, the focus now turns to his recovery and the impact it will have on both the national team and Barcelona. Fans and supporters will be eagerly waiting for updates on Gavi’s condition and when he may be able to return to action.

