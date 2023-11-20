Home » Life Time Launches Miora: A New Focus on Longevity and Prevention Services
Life Time, the American gym company, is expanding its services to focus on prevention and longevity through its new brand, Miora. Miora offers services based on blood analysis and the company’s own protocol called the Metabolic Code, which evaluates health and provides information about future longevity. The protocol, launched by Dr. Jim LaValle, aims to create personalized medical plans and treatments to prioritize the well-being and longevity of clients.

The company’s expansion into longevity services comes as it continues to grow its presence in the United States, with 170 high-end clubs and ten new openings this year. The company reported a profit of 52.4 million dollars in the first nine months of the year, a significant improvement from the previous year’s losses. September sales also rose by 22.8% to 1,657.8 million dollars.

Miora’s focus on science and personalized treatments reflects the company’s commitment to offering comprehensive health and wellness services to its clients. The success of this pilot project could potentially lead to its expansion throughout the United States.

