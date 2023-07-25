Shakira and Rauw Alejandro Spotted Together in Puerto Rico Amidst Breakup Rumors

Title: Shakira and Rauw Alejandro Spotted Together in Puerto Rico Amid Rosalía Breakup Rumors

In the midst of swirling rumors about the split between Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, recent photographs and videos have emerged, showcasing Shakira and Rauw Alejandro enjoying a refreshing day by a river in Puerto Rico.

The images quickly went viral through various social media platforms, capturing the two renowned artists relishing in a lesser-known spot on the island. Interestingly, Milan and Sasha, the children of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, were also present during this outing.

Twitter user, Alanis González (@alanismarieg_), shared the snapshots and provided further details about the secluded location where they encountered the singers. According to González, “We were in a hidden river in Puerto Rico. It was just my group of friends there, and then they arrived. We were respectful of them, so we only asked for a photo when they left.”

The shared images portray Shakira in comfortable attire, immersed in the fresh river water alongside the Puerto Rican singer. This reunion holds significance as both artists previously collaborated on the hit song ‘Te Felicito’, which achieved global success.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate about the apparent breakup between Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, a long-standing couple who amassed a massive fan following during their three-year relationship. People magazine reported that “sources claim the singers mutually decided to end their engagement, despite their enduring love and respect for each other.” However, neither artist has confirmed or commented on these allegations thus far.

As fans eagerly await official statements regarding their relationship status, the unexpected meet-up of Shakira and Rauw Alejandro has undoubtedly sparked intrigue among their admirers, adding another layer to the ongoing speculation.

Latest reports suggest that Shakira and Rauw Alejandro’s outing provides a welcome distraction from the rumors, allowing them a brief respite amid the media frenzy surrounding their personal lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

