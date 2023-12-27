Shakira Honored with 6.5-Meter-High Statue in Hometown of Barranquilla

Shakira Immortalized in Bronze Statue in Hometown

Shakira, the famous pop star known for her iconic hip movements, has been immortalized in a 6.5-meter-high bronze statue in her hometown of Barranquilla. The statue, located on the boardwalk next to the Magdalena River, showcases Shakira in one of her characteristic dance steps, with her arms clasped high, belly exposed, and torso leaning to one side. The inscription at the base of the sculpture reads, “Hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses.”

The unveiling of the statue was attended by the singer’s parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll, and has been praised for its attention to detail in representing Shakira’s dance movements.

Shakira herself took to social media to express her gratitude to the sculptor and the students of the district school of arts for their artistic talent. The unveiling of the statue comes at a time when Shakira’s career has been reignited with the success of her song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” created in collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap. The song, which reflects on her personal life, has garnered global success and brought her career back to the forefront.

However, Shakira has also faced fiscal turmoil in recent months, reaching an agreement with Spanish authorities in November for tax fraud and accepting a fine of over 7.3 million euros. This year alone, she has paid almost 14 million euros in penalties for two cases of tax evasion.

Despite the controversies, the unveiling of the statue serves as a reminder of Shakira’s talent and impact on the music industry, celebrating her roots in her hometown and paying homage to her iconic dance moves.