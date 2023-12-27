The WhatsApp trick to know the location of another person

WhatsApp leads the instant messaging market, aiming to provide more useful tools and security features to its users.

One such feature is the ‘Location’ sharing in real time. Here is how to share your location in real time through WhatsApp:

– Enter a conversation on WhatsApp

– Tap the ‘Attach’ icon

– Select the ‘Location’ option and then click on ‘Share location in real time’

– Choose the duration for the location sharing

– Press the ‘Send’ button

As popular as WhatsApp is, many users wonder if it’s possible to track someone’s location on WhatsApp without them knowing. While WhatsApp does not allow this, there are third-party applications that claim to do so. However, these applications may violate user privacy and might contain harmful malware. It’s important to consider privacy and legal implications before attempting to track someone without them knowing.

WhatsApp also recently launched a global Security Page in response to spammers and unwanted contacts. The page provides tips and tools to enhance account security and privacy, including features like two-step verification and guidance on how to respond to scams.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security, aiming to be the safest platform for online private communication. The company’s dedication to improving security features reflects its commitment to supporting users and keeping their accounts secure.

