Shakira Makes a Statement with Bold Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Title: Shakira Stuns with Fashion Statement at Paris Fashion Week

Introduction:

Shakira recently made waves at Paris Fashion Week with her bold fashion choice at the Viktor & Rolf show. The 46-year-old singer turned heads with her unique outfit and sent a possible message to her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore and the speculation surrounding her fashion statement.

Body:

Shakira arrived at the La Salle Wagram venue in Paris on July 5 for the Viktor & Rolf show. Accompanied by her brother, Tonino Mebarak, the Colombian superstar donned a coat from the brand’s fall/winter 2018 collection. The standout feature of her outfit was the three-dimensional word ‘No’ positioned at the top, making a striking statement.

The singer complemented her ‘look’ with a trendy handbag, gold platform sneakers, and stylish brown sunglasses. Shakira opted for minimal makeup with rosewood lipstick, while her long hair was styled perfectly straight.

In an Instagram post, Shakira shared a photo of herself sitting next to Camila Cabello, both making a negation gesture with their faces and hands. The image sparked curiosity among fans, leading to speculation about the intention behind Shakira’s message.

According to the Daily Mail, Shakira’s outfit choice may have been a direct message to Piqué, whom she separated from a year ago. Prior to attending Paris Fashion Week, she reportedly handed over their children, Milan and Sasha, to Piqué in Barcelona, Spain, following a specific custody agreement.

Furthermore, the release of Shakira’s music video for the song ‘Copa vacía’ featuring Manuel Turizo added to the speculation. In the video, a rat is seen, leading to interpretations suggesting it was a subtle reference to Piqué. However, Shakira dismissed these claims, stating that any resemblance to reality was purely coincidental.

Conclusion:

Shakira’s fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week has caused a stir, with her outfit possibly carrying a hidden meaning relating to her relationship with Gerard Piqué. Whether it was intentional or not, it is clear that Shakira’s style continues to captivate audiences both on and off the stage.

