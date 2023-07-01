Shakira’s Discovery of Clara Chía: The Untold Story

Title: Shakira’s Love Triangle: Unveiling the Role of Clara Chía Martí

Introduction:

Shakira’s highly publicized split with former soccer player Gerard Piqué continues to make headlines, with new revelations about the involvement of Clara Chía Martí in their relationship. While Shakira has opened up about some reasons for their breakup, the role of Chía remained a mystery until now. Recent reports shed light on how Shakira discovered the truth about Chía’s infidelity and the subsequent fallout.

Body:

According to media sources like El Periódico de Catalunya and Jordi Martin, a collaborator on El Gordo and La Flaca, Clara Chía Martí was allegedly “the third in contention” during Shakira and Piqué’s relationship. It is reported that Shakira first found out about Chía’s infidelity while they were still living together, through a bottle of jam in their refrigerator at home.

However, it wasn’t until several months after their separation that Shakira learned who Chía was, thanks to information disclosed by Lorena Vázquez, owner of the ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast. Vázquez revealed that Shakira became aware of Chía’s identity in August 2022, months after their public separation. The revelation came after Chía had visited Piqué’s parents’ house, where photos were taken by someone at Shakira’s mansion, eventually reaching her hands.

Interestingly, it was also revealed that Shakira had encountered Chía months before she discovered her involvement with Piqué. According to journalist Roberto Antolín, Shakira had seen Chía at Kosmos Global Holding SL during a visit to Piqué’s company. However, Shakira had no inkling at that time that Chía would become her partner’s mistress.

The article also highlights the stark differences between Shakira and Chía. Gemma Iglesias, one of Chía’s best friends, revealed that Clara is seen as more understanding and less of a diva compared to Shakira. Iglesias also suggested that Chía managed to integrate well with Piqué’s friends and the wives of other soccer players, something Shakira allegedly struggled with during her relationship with Piqué.

Conclusion:

As Shakira’s love story with Gerard Piqué continues to capture the public’s attention, the role of Clara Chía Martí has finally emerged. Shakira’s discovery of Chía’s infidelity and her subsequent identification of the woman who came between them has added a new layer of intrigue to their breakup. As more details emerge, it remains to be seen how Shakira and Piqué navigate their personal lives following this highly publicized scandal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

