Shakira’s Unwavering Love: Her Father’s Influence on Her Life and Career

Shakira’s Father William Mebarak Battles Health Issues as Daughter Stays by His Side

The global superstar and Colombian singer, Shakira, has been making headlines recently for various reasons, but in the past few hours, her focus has shifted to her father. William Mebarak Chadid, born on September 6, 1931, in New York, has been a writer and journalist throughout his working life.

Mr. Mebarak has been a constant source of inspiration for his daughter Shakira and has supported her throughout her artistic career. In fact, her love for music was ignited when she used to sing to her father as a child, paving the way for her passion and eventual fame.

However, William Mebarak’s health took a turn for the worse last year after a serious fall that resulted in severe head trauma. Despite his condition, Shakira’s love and dedication to her parents led her to move them to Barcelona, where she spent unforgettable moments with them.

It has been revealed that Mr. William Mebarak Chadid has been suffering from hydrocephalus, a brain disorder caused by the buildup of fluids that put pressure on the brain. This condition has further strengthened Shakira’s determination to be with her father during his difficult times.

Shakira comes from a large family, known as the Mebarak-Otero family. She has nine siblings from her father’s previous marriage, who maintain a low profile. Lucila is a neurosurgeon, Tonino is her manager and now an investor in real estate, Patricia, José Antonio is a businessman, and Alberto is a lawyer. Her other four siblings, Robin, Moisés, Ana, and Edward, have not disclosed their professions.

Before meeting Shakira’s mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll, William Mebarak was married to Lucila Otero. Serendipity brought him together with Nidia, and their relationship changed his life forever. Their daughter Shakira was born, and they embarked on a new chapter as a family.

At 93 years old, Lucila Otero still resides in Barranquilla and remains vibrant, according to insiders. Despite the end of their marriage, Shakira does not abandon her, just like she does not abandon her father nor her half-siblings.

While coping with the challenges that her father’s health poses, Shakira has also recently released several successful musical productions that have gained global recognition. Through it all, she remains dedicated to her family and continues to be a source of strength for her loved ones.

