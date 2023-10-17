Vortrag: EXPLORING THE ROLE OF MUSIC IN SUPPORTING RECOVERY FROM POSTNATAL DEPRESSION AND LONELINESS – mica

Lecture in the series “Music and Medicine“Speaker: Rosie Perkins (Centre for Performance Science, Royal College of Music | Imperial College London, UK)

Postnatal depression (PND) is characterised by persistent low mood, sadness, feelings of hopelessness, sleep problems, and frightening thoughts. PND is linked with postnatal loneliness, and social support for new parents is identified as a key means of prevention and support for perinatal mental health problems.

This talk will illuminate a programme of work at the Royal College of Music London that has aimed to address some of these challenges through in-person and online music interventions for women experiencing symptoms of PND and loneliness. Details will be shared of the rationale for this work, the coproduced development of the interventions, the research findings demonstrating their effectiveness, and implications for healthcare and music professionals.

Rosie Perkins is Professor of Music, Health, and Social Science at the Royal College of Music London. Based in the Centre for Performance Science. Her research investigates two broad areas within music and mental health: how music and the arts support societal wellbeing and how to enhance artists’ wellbeing and career development.

WEDNESDAY, October 25, 2023, 5:15-6:15 p.m

Online & studio in the KunstQuartier, Bergstraße 12a, 5020 Salzburg

In English

Participation free of charge.

Registration required for in-person participation!

Online participation:

Microsoft Teams. Click here to participate

Discussion ID: 315 691 950 398

Passcode: inBKZj

Download Teams | Join on the web

The Music & Medicine lecture series presents scientific and artistic contributions from international experts from various disciplines to examine the interactions and mechanisms between the experience, processing and psychophysiological effects of music on humans, while at the same time understanding how music can promote health and well-being.

An event of the (Inter)Mediation program area (Interuniversity Institution Science & Art, University of Salzburg/University Mozarteum Salzburg) in cooperation with the Department of Life Sciences at the University of Salzburg and the Paracelsus Medical Private University Salzburg

