Hezbollah attacks Israel from the North – EntornoInteligente

The Israeli Army responded to the Lebanese terrorist group with artillery fire and an air raid. Hamas launched new rockets against Ashkelon and other nearby cities

Netanyahu and opposition leader finalize details to form “national emergency government”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER OF ISRAEL/Archive

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahuand the leader of the National Unity party, Benny Gantzfinalize the details of an agreement to form a “national emergency government” after the crisis that the country is going through, national media report.

Netanyahu and Gantz met this Wednesday at the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Tel Aviv to discuss how this government will function, after several days of disagreement, according to information from The Times of Israel.

Gantz, former Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff, demanded the creation of a small war cabinet with a small number of ministers that they would be empowered to make decisions in the direction of the war. However, Netanyahu stressed that it is he who has the last word, according to information from Channel 12 From Israel.

The Government of Germany held a minute of silence for the victims of the attacks in Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands on the day of a session of the lower house of parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building, in Berlin, Germany, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

He German government This Wednesday in Parliament he made a minute of silence for the victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks.

The President of Parliament, Baerbel Baspromise that Germany will unequivocally stand by Israel and support its right to defend itself and protect his people.

“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with the families of all the victims, with the injured and with the kidnapped hostages who are being used as human shields, and with the family and friends who fear for them. Their anguish, unimaginable to us, cannot be expressed in words,” Bas declared.

07:03 hsHoy

Hundreds of people accompanied EU leaders in Brussels at a rally for Israel

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of Israel’s mission to the EU and NATO, Ambassador Haim Regev, attend a solemn moment to remember those killed in Israel during the current conflict with Hamas, at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

several hundred people This Wednesday they joined the presidents of the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament for remember the victims of last weekend’s terrorist attacks in Israelwhich already amount to more than 1.200 muertos and more than 3,000 wounded, and they observed a minute of silence in their memory.

”Europe is prepared to help negotiate a resolution. But (…) there is no justification for terrorism. hAmas is a terrorist organization and does not represent the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. They do not offer solutions, they offer bloodbaths“said the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsoladuring the concentration.

In front of the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels and together with the presidents of the three main community institutions, several hundred people gathered, including commissioners, MEPs and parliamentary workers, in a solemn event in which the anthems of Israel and the Union were played. European after the minute of silence.

07:01 hsHoy

The British Foreign Secretary arrived in Israel to show his “unwavering solidarity”

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET/File

The British Foreign Secretary,James Cleverlyarrived this Wednesday in Israel to demonstrate “the unwavering solidarity” of the United Kingdom with Israelis following the Hamas terrorist attacks last Saturday.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office, that ministry indicates that Cleverly “will meet with survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli officials to underline the United Kingdom’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

06:47 hsHoy

Israel published the list of foreign victims in the terrorist attacks: Thailand is the country with the most deaths

Thailand, the United States, Nepal and Argentina are the countries with the highest number of fatalities

Las Israel Defense Forcesupdated the list dead and missing foreigners following the Hamas terrorist attacks last weekend.

Thailand, United States, Nepal and ArgentinaThey are the countries with the highest number of fatalities.

In total, the number of deaths in Israel from the terrorist group’s attack Hamas amounted to more than 1.200 this Wednesday, while the injured exceeded 2.900according to emergency services doctors.

Share this: Facebook

X

