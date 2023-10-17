US Secretary of State Announces Rafah Border Crossing Will Open After Meeting with Egyptian President

Rafah border crossing will be open, says US Secretary of State after meeting with the president of Egypt

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the Rafah border crossing will be open following his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Blinken assured that efforts are being made to put in place a mechanism, in collaboration with the UN, Egypt, Israel, and other parties, to deliver aid to those in need. To coordinate relief efforts, President Joe Biden has appointed David Satterfield, former US ambassador to Turkey, who will be in Israel this Monday to commence coordination.

During his visit to the region, Blinken also had constructive conversations with regional leaders, including the Saudi Crown Prince and leaders of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. He emphasized the shared goal of avoiding escalation and providing aid to civilians caught in the conflict in Gaza.

While expressing the US’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself, Blinken urged Israel to respond in a manner that upholds human life and dignity, taking precautions to prevent harm to civilians. He stressed that civilians should not suffer for Hamas atrocities and affirmed the United States‘ commitment to Israel’s security.

Blinken clarified that the American military presence in the region is aimed at deterrence and not provocation. He warned against any actions that could further escalate the conflict and emphasized the need to avoid adding fuel to the fire elsewhere.

In addition, Blinken welcomed Egypt’s plan to host an international regional summit addressing the Palestinian situation, viewing it as a positive step. He outlined two paths for the conflict and the Middle East as a whole – one that leads to peace and prosperity and another that aligns with Hamas’s destructive vision of terrorism and nihilism. He cautioned against adopting Hamas’s vision, which he believes hinders the aspirations of the Palestinian people and brings darkness.

In conclusion, Blinken reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United States for Israel’s security and pledged to stand by its side every day.

