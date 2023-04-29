A glance at the hypocrite’s mouth often hangs 3 mantras (photos) Hypocrisy | Character

People with bad character show their feet in their words, so be vigilant.

《root tan》There is a saying: “It is better to be close to others than to be easy to get close to the end.” It means that when interacting with people, if something goes wrong and the two break up, it is better not to get along with this person from the beginning. Kind of people make friends.Indeed, the choice and what kind of peoplecontactwe must see each other’scharacter。

People with bad character are most obviously reflected in their speech. So will people with bad character be exposed easily? He can’t write on his face, he tends to cover up his true colors, which is often called a hypocrite and a hypocrite. How to identify such a person?

Remember, the more hypocritical people are, the more they like to say the following words. When you meet them, don’t be close friends, and you must stay away.

First, become Zhuge Liang after the fact: “What did I say?”

“I knew it would happen”, “Am I right?” and so on. The old ancestors said: more timely rain, less afterthought. The hands that are passed to others when they are in trouble are always better than gossip after the time has passed. People make friends, and those who are willing to act are true friends.

I saw a cross talk a few years ago. It said that a person went to the county to report a problem. Unfortunately, when he was taking the elevator, the elevator broke down. The elevator was stuck in the middle of the corridor, unable to go up or down, and there was a lot of chaos outside, so he stomped his feet anxiously inside.

This matter attracted the leaders, and one of them stood up:

“Look, look, what did I say, this old elevator, I knew something was going to go wrong, I just didn’t say anything!”

In fact, examples of afterthoughts around us are very common in life. “I told you a long time ago that this won’t work, let’s do it now!”, “You can tell it’s wrong just by looking at it, why are you so stupid, you don’t have any vision at all.”, “You are still too young , such an easy thing can’t be done well, I would have long ago… “.

When something happens to you, they will hide from the sidelines and watch the excitement, and when they have had enough of the excitement, they will “caring” again. In fact, there is no sincerity at all, only sarcastic remarks, or post-mortem.

In life, you must recognize this kind of hypocritical person, and don’t let him get involved, otherwise you will be blamed if something goes wrong.

When working in the company, I often meet such colleagues.

During the design process together, he seldom puts forward constructive opinions, but as soon as the judgment results come out, he will turn into an “in hindsight” and make some comments.

If the effect is good, he will boast and say: “Listen to me, I know that this plan will be successful.”

If the result is bad, he will shake his head and sigh: “Is it over? Is there no play? I said a long time ago that this won’t work.”

This is: to claim credit for good things, and to shirk responsibility for bad things.

In this society, no one is stupid, others just see through and don’t say anything. People who love to play tricks will stay away from their friends sooner or later; people who like to talk after the event, no one is willing to entrust their sincerity.

Giving charcoal in the snow is always more valuable than icing on the cake; being honest with each other is always more cherished than adding fuel to the fire.

Second, the Tai Chi expert said in an official tone: “Let’s talk about it later”

Zhang Ailing said: “Life is a gorgeous robe covered with lice.” No matter how dilapidated the lining is, it is always necessary to maintain a bright face.



People who talk in a routine are hypocritical, and those who keep their word are sincere. (Image source: Adobe stock)

A hypocrite is also superficial. Those who are not worthy of deep friendship will rarely treat you with sincerity. They always use you around under the guise of friends.

For example, someone shares a kind of “good brother” of himself, and he will think of him every time he is in trouble.

Then he worked hard for a long time with money and effort, but what he got was a light sentence from the other party, “It’s over, I must ask my brother to have a good meal some other day.”

But this “other day” has always been in the foreseeable future.

In life, things like this abound: “Appoint another day, talk later, see you when you are free…”

But what day is another day, let alone when?

Lao Tzu said: “People cannot stand without faith, and careers cannot prosper without faith.”

A hypocritical person with a sweet mouth and a sword, his words have no gold content, and his attitude is not sincere enough. You treat him as your own, but he treats you as a fool.

“If you have something to do, Zhong Wuyan, if you have nothing to do, summer welcomes spring.” If you make friends with this kind of person, you will not get your sincerity, but you will be used as a tool by him.

Therefore, the person who is really worthy of your heart to get close to, he will try his best to ensure that every sentence is from the heart. And those who like to use bureaucratic accents and ambiguous words are actually very good at pretending, and they are very hypocritical in their hearts. If you meet, please stay away as soon as possible.

Third, smear honey on the lips with sweet words: “It’s up to you!”

In Krylov’s fable, there is a story of “The Crow and the Fox”. It is about a crow who stole a piece of meat and stood on a tree to rest with its mouth in its mouth. The fox under the tree saw it.

The fox wanted to get the piece of meat from the crow’s mouth very much, so he rolled his eyes and praised the crow “with a burly body and beautiful feathers. If it can make a sound, it is a well-deserved king of birds”! The crow was very proud of it, and couldn’t wait to show off his singing voice, so he sang happily. Unexpectedly, as soon as he opened his mouth, the meat fell from his mouth.

Seeing that the crow had been fooled, the fox quickly grabbed the meat and went into the hole.

When I read this story when I was a child, I only felt that the crow was too vain, and lost ground when encountering other people’s flattery and rhetoric.

It was only after I grew up that I realized that everyone loves to listen to flattering words, which is understandable, but when you meet someone who blindly flatters you, you must be careful.

As Carnegie said: “Flatiness comes from the teeth, but praise comes from the heart.”

A flatterer likes to do one thing to the face and another to the back. He will not point out your mistakes directly, and even whitewash your shortcomings to make you get carried away.

Being friends with this kind of person, it is easy to fall into the vicious circle of feeling good about yourself without knowing it, so that you make mistakes again and again.

We often say that people must have self-knowledge. If someone compliments you, just listen to it, don’t take it seriously.

A hypocrite is more terrifying than a real villain.

In this life, what kind of people you meet will be what kind of person you will become. Those who are close to vermilion are red, and those who are close to ink are black. Making a friend with a good character will benefit you for life; making a friend with a bad character can easily be deceived, calculated, or even hurt.

Reliable people speak more sincerely, everything is explained, everything is settled, and everything is echoed; while hypocritical people speak premeditatedly, although the words are nice, they may not be sincere .

So, no matter who you get along with, don’t look at what he says, but look at what he does. No matter how impressive the promise is, it is deception if it is not fulfilled; no matter how powerful the promise is, it is a fool if it is not fulfilled.

The old man said: Listen to the sound when speaking, and listen to the sound of gongs and drums. Judging from the mantra of the hypocrite, this person should not be close friends, not only to protect himself, but also to reduce the chance of the hypocrite to do evil.

Responsible Editor: Shu He

