Home » Shanghai: The premiere of the original suspenseful new circus dance drama-Entertainment-中工网
Entertainment

Shanghai: The premiere of the original suspenseful new circus dance drama-Entertainment-中工网

by admin
Shanghai: The premiere of the original suspenseful new circus dance drama-Entertainment-中工网

original title:

Shanghai: Premiere of original suspenseful new circus dance drama

On the evening of May 19th, actors performed in the Grand Theater of Shanghai International Dance Center.

On the evening of May 19, the original suspenseful new circus dance drama “A Rose for Emily” premiered at the Shanghai International Dance Center Grand Theater.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Long

On the evening of May 19th, actors performed in the Grand Theater of Shanghai International Dance Center.

On the evening of May 19, the original suspenseful new circus dance drama “A Rose for Emily” premiered at the Shanghai International Dance Center Grand Theater.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Long

On the evening of May 19th, actors performed in the Grand Theater of Shanghai International Dance Center.

On the evening of May 19, the original suspenseful new circus dance drama “A Rose for Emily” premiered at the Shanghai International Dance Center Grand Theater.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Long

On the evening of May 19th, actors performed in the Grand Theater of Shanghai International Dance Center.

On the evening of May 19, the original suspenseful new circus dance drama “A Rose for Emily” premiered at the Shanghai International Dance Center Grand Theater.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Long

On the evening of May 19th, actors performed in the Grand Theater of Shanghai International Dance Center.

On the evening of May 19, the original suspenseful new circus dance drama “A Rose for Emily” premiered at the Shanghai International Dance Center Grand Theater.

See also  Huo Qigang wrote a family letter to his son, gratifying his inheritance of Guo Jingjing's sportsmanship_Sports_Development_Dad

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Long

You may also like

20 teenagers killed in Guyana school dormitory fire

Newcastle return to the Champions League after drawing...

aespa “MY WORLD” sold over 2 million copies!Cheng...

How much did the euro blue close at...

Ray Stevenson, actor who worked on the Roma...

Belarusian opponent asks the EU to maintain sanctions...

In the plenary of Deputies, the debate on...

The prosecution took an unexpected turn in the...

The Turin Book Fair between controversies and numbers...

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony announces his retirement from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy