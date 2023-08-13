Home » She is Argentine, lives in Copenhagen and showed a habitual habit that struck her: “They are going to steal it”
She is Argentine, lives in Copenhagen and showed a habitual habit that struck her: “They are going to steal it”

The feeling of being able to quietly enjoy a coffee in an open-air bar is a reality in some parts of the world, although for South Americans it is strange.

The TikTok user, Clarita Cao, showed a peculiar habit that the inhabitants of the Nordic country have. She shared a video that highlights a surprising reality: the tables outside the bar were festooned with highly valuable personal items without any surveillance.

The young woman, who is living in that country, showed that many people left their valuables such as computers and cell phones on tables located on the side of the street. “This is how people in Copenhagen leave their things,” she wrote in the description of the post.

This simple but shocking act generated a barrage of reactions online. The recording racked up more than 100,000 views and a multitude of likes. Funny comments show the range of reactions: “In which part of La Matanza is this, I don’t remember well”, “In Spain with what there is, there are not even chairs left”, and “People leave babies sleeping outside in peace.” strollers in Denmark, how can they not leave a computer?

