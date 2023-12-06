“Shisan” Music Time Special: A Journey of Musical Expression with Wang Feng & His Band

New Live Special Album “Shisan” by Musician Wang Feng

Chinese musician Wang Feng has recently launched a new live special album titled “Shisan”. The collection features 13 carefully selected works from his creative career, re-interpreted in a narrative way, and presented in a live format with the entire band lineup. These works include familiar hits as well as slow works that have not been sung for many years, forming a true profile of the musician Wang Feng.

The album is a reflection of Wang Feng’s personal creative cycle and serves as a dialogue with countless moments in his life. It showcases a series of new interpretations and expressions, polished new arrangements and productions, and presents a live performance with simultaneous recording techniques.

Wang Feng and his bandmates jointly selected works and arranged them together, giving these works more vivid colors and depth. The shooting process for the album used simultaneous recording techniques, making it both interesting and challenging. According to Wang Feng, “It is not easy to record in one shot. No mistakes are allowed in any link, not even a syllable or a harmony.”

Having continued to create in different eras, Wang Feng’s “Shisan” album is expected to show more of his growth trajectory after the changes of time. Over his 30-year career, he has always insisted on using lyrics and works to sing his thoughts on society and life. Fans can look forward to the “Shisan” music live special from Wang Feng & the band this winter.

Share this: Facebook

X

