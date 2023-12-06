Home » National Table Tennis Team Chengdu Mixed Team World Cup won three consecutive victories and qualified first in the group – Sports – China Industry Network
National Table Tennis Team Chengdu Mixed Team World Cup won three consecutive victories

The National Table Tennis Team from China has achieved great success at the 2023 Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, winning three consecutive victories and qualifying first in the group. The final match of the group stage took place on the evening of December 5th, with the Chinese team securing a decisive 8:2 victory over Puerto Rico.

In the mixed doubles competition, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of the Chinese team delivered an impressive performance, easily defeating the combination of Fabiola Diaz and Brian Afanador in three straight games. In the women’s singles competition, Wang Manyu, the second-ranked player in the world, faced a tough opponent in Adriana Diaz, ranked 11th in the world. The match between the two players was described as a “magical battle,” with Wang Manyu ultimately leading one game but being chased by Adriana Diaz in two consecutive games.

Following this, Malone from the Chinese team secured a 3:0 victory in the men’s singles match against Angel Naranjo. In the women’s doubles competition, the combination of Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi sealed the victory for the Chinese team by defeating Adriana Diaz and Melanie Diaz with a score of 11:8.

Reflecting on the matches, Wang Manyu acknowledged the strong performance of Adriana Diaz, stating that while she was leading at points, she made some unnecessary mistakes. Malone also expressed his gratitude for the enthusiasm of the fans at the event and expressed hope for a better performance in the upcoming stages of the competition.

With this impressive performance, the National Table Tennis Team from China has set a strong foundation for their further participation in the Chengdu Mixed Team World Cup, demonstrating their skill and determination on the global stage.

