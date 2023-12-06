Windows 11 23H2 update caused performance degradation and game lag. The official forum stated that it was caused by Microsoft Defender | Txnet

High CPU Performance Decline Reported After Windows 11 23H2 Upgrade

Reports from foreign netizens have revealed a concerning issue for Windows 11 users, with many experiencing a significant decline in CPU performance after upgrading to the 23H2 version. The performance drop has been especially noticeable for those engaging in activities such as gaming, where lag and stuttering have become more prevalent.

According to the foreign technology website NEOWIN, Windows 11 23H2 has shown lower CPU performance in both single-thread and multi-thread scenarios compared to the previous 22H2 version. This performance drop has been observed even in newly installed Windows 11 23H2.

One user, BNSoul, posted on Reddit about their experience with the performance decrease, noting a drop of around 5% to 8% in multiple CPU benchmarks after the upgrade. The user also reported random stuttering and lag while gaming, prompting frustration with the new update.

Additionally, some gamers have noticed a decrease in GPU utilization and game screen tearing, along with bandwidth-related error messages. This has significantly impacted the gaming experience for many users, with a noticeable drop in FPS and overall gameplay quality.

In response to the growing number of reports on this issue, Microsoft’s official forum moderators have acknowledged the problem as being related to the hardware-based virtualization function of Microsoft Defender. They have advised users to reset Microsoft Defender through PowerShell in administrator mode, followed by enabling Memory Integrity in the Device Security settings.

While these steps may alleviate the CPU performance issues to some extent, users are hopeful that Microsoft will address the underlying problem with subsequent updates. In the meantime, those affected by the performance decline are encouraged to follow the provided solution steps and keep an eye out for future fixes from Microsoft.