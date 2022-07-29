New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This morning, Microsoft pushed a new preview version of Windows 11 to Insider members of the Dev channel, the operating system version number Build 25169, which corresponds to 22H2, which is code-named Sun Valley 2 update.

Regarding the new features, Microsoft only mentioned the “Multi-App Kiosk Mode” in the log, which is actually an enterprise-level feature, that is, it allows IT administrators to lock a set of applications for use, which is convenient for different applications. User permissions and usage scenarios can be customized.

Specific functions include restricting options pages in settings (such as Wi-Fi, brightness adjustment), restricting the applications that can be accessed in the start menu, blocking unnecessary pop-up windows and interfaces, etc.

Microsoft says the Multi-App Kiosk Mode will be useful for frontline workforce management, retail, education, quizzes, and more.

Other optimizations include new Windows Spotlight focus theme, improved English handwriting input and text conversion speed, optimized touch keyboard typing response, settings support management applications, and the ability to uninstall associated content (such as Steam client and Steam games), etc. .



