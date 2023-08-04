SHOCKING AMPAY: Maju Mantilla’s Husband Caught with Mystery Woman on TV Show

Title: Magaly Medina Program to Unveil Apparent Scandal Involving Maju Mantilla’s Husband

Subtitle: Social media speculations arise regarding their separation

Strong images will be broadcast today on the Magaly Medina program, revealing a scandal that could potentially shake up the life of former beauty queen Maju Mantilla. The focus of the controversy is her husband, Gustavo Salcedo, who has apparently been caught with a mysterious woman while Mantilla was conducting her show, “Arriba mi gente.”

In recent days, social media users have raised questions about the couple’s relationship status as they no longer share content together on their digital platforms. The absence of any official statements from either Mantilla or Salcedo fuel the speculation even more. Are they really separated, or is there another explanation for their virtual absence?

The “Magaly TV La Firme” program has released a promotional video that offers a glimpse into the investigation they have conducted on the national athlete’s partner. The full report, featuring captivating footage, will be aired on Monday, August 3 at 9:45 p.m.

The video teases viewers with the question, “What did Maju Mantilla’s husband do while she was on air during her television program?” The images show Salcedo seemingly being driven in a car, with a woman getting into it, adding further intrigue to the story.

While the truth behind these alleged events remains unknown, the upcoming broadcast promises to shed light on the situation and potentially confirm or dispel the rumors surrounding the couple’s relationship.

In related news, the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into individuals, including Wanda, for making threats against Colonel Dalia. This development coincides with John Kelvin’s release from prison, prompting a stern warning from the colonel: “Let him celebrate, but the legal process continues.”

Stay tuned for the full report on the Magaly Medina program to get an in-depth look into the apparent scandal involving Maju Mantilla and her husband.

