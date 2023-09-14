Silvio Risio, who played in Talleres and Instituto, analyzed: “Talleres has a plus”

Among the more than a hundred players who went through Talleres and Instituto, Silvio Risio is one of those who left the best memories in both institutions. That brave and self-sacrificing central midfielder, who wasted sweat in the middle sector and rose with the “T” in 1994, against Gloria, the team with which he rose to the B Nacional in 1999.

“El Chilo”, 52 years old, born in Río Cuarto but has always lived in Bulnes, had two spells in Albiazul (1993-94, 1995-96) and three in Albirrojo (1998-99, 1999-2000/2001 and 2000-03). And although his life is not linked to football – he has a pig farm with his family – he permanently follows the trajectory of the two teams that had the most impact on him in his career, until in 2003 he retired played for Estudiantes Rio Cuarto

Mundo D consulted him about this Saturday’s classic and in an aside from his daily tasks, he predicted: “A great game could come out, similar to the previous one they played in Alta Córdoba. Being cold in the analysis, because I love both clubs, I would like to see a tie, a 2 to 2, but it seems to me that Talleres has an advantage because it has a more consolidated team with a consolidated base, which can do so. favor”.

Oliva holds the ball before Risio’s mark. The peculiarity is that both played years before with inverted shirts (Photo: Archive / La Voz).

The former central midfielder assured: “I hope a good show comes out, because the circumstances are in place for it to be so, with Talleres fighting for the title in the League and in the Argentine Cup and Instituto trying to maintain the category, which is not a challenge for nothing minor considering that he has just been promoted.”

When considering the teams in detail, Risio stated: “It seems to me that Talleres is better, with some differences in its favor in terms of football. It has a very good base and players who are performing better and better, like (Rodrigo) Villagra, who is going through his best moment, in a position that one knows and that one knows is key for a team. He brings great balance to the team. For some reason he was summoned to the Sub 23″. And he added: “Not to mention Guido (Herrera), who is in the best stage of his career. Or Ramón Sosa, who makes you uneven or unbalanced in speed at any moment. Or Rodrigo Garro, who is a very lucid and intelligent player.”

And as for Instituto, “el Chilo” commented: “It also has very good players, but it is a team that is still in formation, which is still trying to adapt to the Primera and is still paying the floor fee. I think that little by little he is finding his first rhythm. Their goalkeeper (by Manuel Roffo) is very good and also the central defense, very firm with ‘el Negro’ Alarcón. (Gastón) Lodico handles and distributes the ball very well in the middle, although he does not have much of a mark. And you can’t give Adrián Martínez a meter away, he is a very good finisher. In addition, he runs them all, like Julián Álvarez in the national team. It is very important that a striker helps in recovery. They don’t cast shadows: they’re going to fight for the ball against their rival.”

Risio also highlighted the importance of the technicians, Javier Gandolfi and Diego Davobe. “Gandolfi has great merit: the players in Talleres come and go, but the operation does not suffer. You can see his hand. Davobe is a very intelligent coach, who is consolidating the great work that Lucas Bovaglio did, by putting the team in First Division after so many years.”

Silvio Risio, bottom right, in a Talleres training in the ’90s. (The Voice / File)

But aside from these considerations, Risio highlighted that the classics “are special matches, in which a lot has to do with how they get up, how the players are motivated on the day of the match. In these games things emerge that do not usually appear in others, because the people and the fans make you experience it in a different way. That’s why they don’t depend so much on how they arrive and the party writes a different or unforeseen story. And luck also plays a role, being able to flirt a little, as they say.”

Finally, the former midfielder pointed out: “The main thing is that the classic is a party and that the two fans can enjoy it at the Kempes, because Plaza Córdoba deserves it. It was what I always dreamed of, playing these classics in First Division. That is a bit of the debt that I have left during my time at both clubs. I am very happy for the good moment that both clubs are having. That now they are both in First Division is what fulfills me the most.”

