Quinoa vegetable salad recipe from food blogger Anna Conda

You can often hear that you can’t get enough of one salad. However, this is a false statement, because salads can be different. It is worth adding buckwheat, quinoa or rice – and the dish will be very filling and tasty. A good alternative to cereals is potatoes.

A popular Ukrainian singer and culinary blogger Anna Kondawhich offered to prepare a salad with pear and bell pepper.

Anna Konda: “This salad is delicious and filling”

Vegetable quinoa salad is a great idea for a delicious dinnersays Anna Konda.

Vegetable salad with quinoa

Ingredients: (for 2 servings)

Quinoa – 50 g Young zucchini – 1 pc. Cucumber – 1 large or 2 small Bulgarian pepper – 1 pc. Spinach – 70 g Olive oil and lemon juice, salt, pepper (to taste)

Wash the quinoa and cook it for 15 minutes after boiling on low heat. In the meantime, peel the zucchini and cut it into slices. Add peeled and chopped pepper and chopped cucumber and spinach leaves to it. Season with olive oil and lemon juice, mix. Now add the quinoa. If desired, salt and pepper. Mix well and serve!

Bon appetit!

Photo from Anna Konda’s album

44

