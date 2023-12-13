skiing, summer, surroundings — idealista/news

The Villa is a charming village located in the province of Bolzano, in the heart of the Dolomites. Administratively part of the municipality of Badia, it is located in the valley of the same name, confirming itself as one ideal tourist destination both summer and winter. Here, in fact, you can practice sports and outdoor activities in a unique panorama. Discover, then, what to see in La Villa.

What to see in the center of La Villa

One of the main attractions of the town in Alta Badia is certainly the ski area. However, even the small town has something to offer. Among first-class hotels, clubs and restaurants it is possible to spend a comfortable holiday.

No less fascinating is the rich cultural heritage: visit Church of Santa Maria Assunta built way back in 1516. The original city center also developed around the Ciastel Colz castle, an ancient testimony of this place.

Skiing in La Villa, in Alta Badia

La Villa is a globally recognized ski resort, as the giant slalom race for the World Cup. The slopes of La Villa are suitable for skiers of all levels, from beginners who can become familiar with skiing in the quieter areas, to experts looking for black slopes and exciting routes.

The ski area boasts, in particular, 130 kilometers of slopes and 9 ski lifts. Furthermore, La Villa is part of Dolomiti Superski, which means access to a vast number of slopes with a single ski pass. If, however, you want to ski only in Alta Badia, the daily costs depend on the time of year. You will then be able to pay a fluctuating amount from 67 to 74 eurosalbeit with the possibility of reductions for some categories.

What to do in summer: recommended excursions in Alta Badia

Exploring Alta Badia means immersing yourself in a universe of paths and hiking routes that wind between the majestic peaks of the Dolomites. The lovers of trekking they will find in this region the ideal place to give vent to their passion, thanks to itineraries that adapt to every level of experience.

Among the easiest paths is the Borest Walk, which leads up to Pisciadù waterfalls. The compression duration is 1 hour and 10 minutes of walking. Another short walk leads to Lake Lech Dlà Lé. Speaking of lakes, you can also reach the Lago Sompunt. Moving on to the more difficult excursions, however, it is worth considering the route that leads to Cima Pares, a walk that requires around 15 kilometres.

What to do with children in La Villa

The Villa is not only an ideal destination for sports and nature enthusiasts, but also for families traveling with children. The location offers a variety of activities designed specifically for the little ones, ensuring fun and safety. In winter, you can enroll your children in the ski school which – thanks to expert instructors – will allow them to approach the fantastic world of skiing. Furthermore, for children aged two years and older there is also a “snow nursery” to play safely.

In summer, however, there are many routes suitable for everyonewithout considering the availability of adventure parks. Here even children will be able to move safely among the trees and paths. There is also an indoor swimming pool for swimming in summer and winter.

La Villa and surroundings: the most beautiful villages of Alta Badia

Alta Badia is a region that boasts some of the most evocative mountain villages of Trentino-Alto Adige, set in a postcard mountain landscape. Beyond La Villa you can consider visiting:

Corvara: the small town is full of shops and things to do even in the evening. In the center it is worth visiting the Gothic church of Santa Caterina while, not far away, there are the Pisciadù waterfalls.Colfosco: it is the highest village in Val Badia. Very well known because it is connected to the Sellaronda, it boasts a beautiful church and evidence of Ladin culture.San Cassiano: another town to visit near La Villa, it has a picturesque pedestrian center to explore and lots of places to eat and drink.

Living in La Villa

The Villa is a place where uncontaminated nature enchants all year round. This makes it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays. With idealista you will be able to discover all the information on the hamlet of Badia-Abtei and choose the house that best suits your interests:

