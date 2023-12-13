Home » Sweden eliminates Germany and will meet France in the semi-final
Sweden’s Linn Blohm, during her team’s victory against Germany, in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, in Herning (Denmark), December 13, 2023. BO AMSTRUP / AP

For the Blues, it will therefore be Sweden. The Scandinavians easily dominated Germany (27-20) on Wednesday in Herning (Denmark) to qualify for the semi-finals of the Women’s Handball World Cup, where they will face France.

Eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2021 edition then at the gates of the semi-finals of Euro 2022, Sweden has this time passed the obstacle and will appear undefeated (like the French, the only other team in this case), Friday at 5:30 p.m., in the last four, still in Herning.

The Swedes will challenge the Blues for a rematch of the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympic Games, won by the Blues (29-27).

The teammates of Brest center half or left back Jenny Carlson (4 goals and 6 assists) created a crippling gap from the start of the match, leading 7 to 0 before the Germans scored their first goal, in the 15th minute .

Denmark or Montenegro against Norway

Leading by 10 goals at half-time (16-6), they were however slightly scared at the end of the match, when the Germans came back to four goals (22-18) with just over six minutes remaining. .

Goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen was solid (15 saves on 35 shots) and, in attack, Vipers Kristiansand (Norway) left back Jamina Roberts (5/8 and 5 assists) was the expected spearhead of the Swedish.

The last quarter-final pits Denmark against Montenegro on Wednesday evening in Herning. The winner will challenge Norway, reigning world champion and double European champion.

Sports Service (with AFP)

