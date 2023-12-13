Converse launches the Racer Revival line – MONDO MODA

The line Racer Revival from Converse complements bold looks and declares boldness with every step. It features energizing prints that recall the aesthetics of the racetrack.

Customizing the brand’s famous silhouettes such as the Run Star Hike with its tractor sole, the new Chuck Taylor All Star Cruise that has skateboarding aesthetics, the Chuck Taylor All Star Lift that elevates, through a double sole, the classic Chuck Taylor All Star which is also part of the collection, and the Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel which is structured based on the high heel.

Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel @ publicity

Chuck Taylor All Star @ publicity

Chuck Taylor All Star Cruise @ publicity

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift @ publicity

All Racer Revival pairs are designed with a durable canvas upper combined with leather on the tongue and/or heel counter for a sporty look, and the star overlay prints are a reference biker style.

OrthoLite cushioning optimizes comfort, as does the EVA system that helps provide lightness. The vibrant colors and details are reminiscent of the track and are complemented by the iconic star patch on the side of the shoes representing the Chucks legacy.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

