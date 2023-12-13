Home » Rakow-Atalanta, the probable lineups for the Europa League match
Rakow-Atalanta, the probable lineups for the Europa League match

Rakow-Atalanta, the probable lineups for the Europa League match

Atalanta Announces Probable Lineup for Europa League

As Atalanta prepares for the final day of the Europa League group stage, coach Gasperini has announced a probable lineup for the match. With qualification already secured, the team will be making several changes and giving some younger players a chance to shine.

In goal, Carnesecchi will take the place of the regular goalkeeper. The defensive line will consist of Hateboer, Bonfanti, and Zortea. In midfield, Palestra and Holm will play as wingers, while Adopo and Pasalic will take up central midfield roles. Up front, Miranchuk and Muriel will be in support of Cissé as the forward.

The lineup reflects the team’s need to rest some key players and cope with numerous injuries. Gasperini will also be looking to give some Under 23 players an opportunity to showcase their skills on the European stage.

With qualification secured, Atalanta will be looking to finish the group stage on a high note and build momentum for the knockout rounds. Fans will be eager to see how the younger and less experienced players perform in this important match.

