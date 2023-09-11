Simple and tasty Sunday lunch recipes – Panelaterapia

Get to know some Sunday lunch recipes It can help you have a lighter and different day with the people you like. Therefore, find out what are the best options to enjoy and savor at home with the family.

What are Sunday lunch recipes?

Recipes for Sunday lunch are dish options that you can make to enjoy with your family. So, whether they are simpler or more complex, they help to convey a little of the affection of cooking to those you love.

Furthermore, on that day people want to eat something different and thus break the standard daily eating routine. So, see below for great recipe options to make Sunday an even more enjoyable day.

Sunday lunch recipes are good options to make your day even lighter. Image from Freepik

What are the best recipes for Sunday lunch?

There are good recipes for Sunday lunch that you can make easily, like feijoada, for example. So, learn this and other options to guarantee a different meal for your family and friends on your day of rest.

1. Simple feijoada

For many, Sunday is feijoada day, so for this recipe you must add some main ingredients, such as 1 kg of black beans. Additionally, this preparation requires:

4 cloves of garlic; 2 onions; ½ kg of pork sausage or any other sausage of your choice; 2 large pepperoni; Pig’s foot; salted rib.

This is a recipe that uses a lot of meat, so the more the better. In the same way, you can use an already salted protein, such as ½ kg of jerky, for example, along with the cuts above.

Also use pork tail or tongue, bacon, bacon or all together. Still, you will need a little oil or olive oil and seasonings to your taste, such as oregano, coriander, chili and paprika, for example.

Feijoada is one of the best recipe options for Sunday lunch. Image from vecstock on Freepik Preparation method

First of all, it is ideal to soak the black beans, the main item in this recipe. Therefore, if you are using a pressure cooker, leave it for around 2 hours, or up to 8, if using another container.

Then, chop the onions, mince the garlic cloves and finely chop the peppers you are going to use. Then, take the pan, add a drizzle of oil or olive oil and add the meat, except the sausage and pepperoni. Then give it a light seal.

Finally, add all the items, add enough water to cover everything and cover. Using pressure, you can let it cook for 20 minutes and turn off the heat, wait for all the pressure to release and look. If necessary, repeat the process.

Still, in other pans, cook for 1 hour straight and, when serving, accompany with rice, oranges or pepper sauce.

2. Chicken pie

This is an easy and delicious chicken pie recipe that you can make with your loved ones and that uses the following ingredients:

½ kg of chicken breast; 2 garlic cloves; 1 large onion; butter or margarine; 2 skinless tomatoes; half a grated carrot; 1 can of corn and peas.

It is worth noting that the items above are for the filling. However, for the dough you need 3 cups of wheat flour, 250 ml of milk, 2 eggs and 1 tablespoon of yeast. Finally, you will need salt and oil to taste.

Chicken pie is easy to make, which makes it one of the best Sunday lunch recipes. Image from Freepik Preparation method

First of all, cook the chicken breast with salt and seasoning to taste and let it cool and then shred it.

Then, put the margarine in a pan and brown the garlic and onion, which must be chopped, then add the tomatoes.

Stir everything and let it turn into a kind of cream, add the shredded chicken and the other ingredients and mix everything very well.

Cake mass

For the dough, you must slowly beat the eggs with the oil and milk in a blender. Then gradually add the flour, salt and yeast and speed up the beating.

Then, when everything is well put together, take a round baking dish, preferably, grease it with margarine and pour half the dough into the shape.

Finally, fill it well, cover with the rest of the dough and put it in the oven. In fact, it must be preheated to 180ºC and finally, bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden.

Why prepare tasty recipes for Sunday lunch?

Cooking, for many, is an act of love, therefore, recipes for Sunday lunch serve to demonstrate all this affection.

The options above are, first and foremost, dishes full of flavor and simple to prepare, so you don’t waste too much time in the kitchen and can enjoy the day with your family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

