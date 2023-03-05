“Hello normality, haven’t seen you for a long time,” Siegfried Zeppelin opens his debut single Everything is gone (Augustin). The debut single by the Viennese solo artist Siegfried Zeppelin has just been released on the “between music” label with the support/cooperation of “ArGe-musik” (ArGe-musik.at).

Siegfried Zeppelin presents with Everything is gone (Augustin) a song that, at five and a half minutes, stretches beyond the usual length of a single – but never gets boring. The chorus melody spins like a ferris wheel and is a very good melody and chord progression because you could probably loop it endlessly and it would work.

In terms of time, the song moves between the 17th century – in the Augustine melody imitated on the guitar – via the Austropop of the 1970s and 80s to the current year 2022. It is a song text with a lot of content and depth and that is nothing to be taken for granted these days. The text is very socially critical and is expressly not only about the pandemic and lockdown, because there has been a lot to criticize in recent years in society, politics, the media, elections, the climate crisis, etc. This is probably the main reason why the song is five and a half minutes long.

In the songwriting you can hear hints of Ambros, and in the vocals you can hear hints of Falco. In general, the song just has a timeless Austro-Pop feeling.

But in addition to the successful text and the songwriting craft, which implements and reinforces the statements of the text in terms of sound, the radiant lead guitar sounds also shine; they bring this timeless song into the modern age.

