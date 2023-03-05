Multiplayer survival shooting “Escape from Tarkov” (Escape from Tarkov) has become the most popular military shooting game in the evacuation genre since the paid test was opened in 2017. The problem of the game is still the problem of cheating. The hot topic in the overseas discussion forum is that an overseas YouTuber installed a plug-in by himself “going into the sea” in order to clarify the scale of the current plug-in community in “Escape from Tarkov”.

At the end of February, g0at uploaded his own experimental video on his YouTube channel. In order to find out how high the probability of encountering cheats in the game, he had to find a way to identify the opponent, so he Installed the ESP perspective cheat with a new account, and joined a cheat Discord channel with more than 4,000 people.

Then, in the game, he has to find a way to identify which players are hackers. In “Escape from Tarkov” without replay, he accidentally discovered a mysterious code, which is “twisting” (repeating Q, E sideways), and the cheater who also installed the perspective plug-in can also see g0at, and will respond by twisting in the same way.

g0at said that the twisting operation is tantamount to conveying the goodwill of “I am also a cheater” to the other party. Although they may not really maintain friendship with each other, it is at least enough to prove that the other party uses ESP perspective in the game, and it also represents the entire cheater. The community has a collective consensus.

According to g0at, he found 60% of the 125 Raids games to be exploited, but he did not encounter any flying or invincible cheats, only a very small number of self-aiming cheats, but this may be related to his account level and online time related.

After the release of g0at’s video, it also received a lot of response from the Takov community, because players have been complaining about the cheating environment in “Escape from Tarkov” for many years. However, g0at’s act of installing cheats to catch cheats has also been disgusted by some players. Some people worry that this will cause other video creators to imitate the effect, which will affect the entire community’s perception of the game.

After g0at’s video gained attention, Nikita Buyanov, the chief operating officer of Battlestate Games, the developer of Escape from Tarkov, also announced on the subreddit of Reddit, explaining that the official is still working hard to crack down on cheating. BattlEye anti-cheating was released at the end of February. It was updated 4 times in that week, emphasizing the continuous efforts to sue the cheating, and said that the reporting system will now notify the player whether his report is successful or not.

However, some players are still dissatisfied with the official standard response, and even think that Nikita’s remarks are no different from the announcement 4 years ago. The cheating problem still severely damages the game environment of “Escape from Tarkov”.

For online games with competitive elements, cheating is always an unavoidable issue. Whether it is “CS:GO”, “PUBG”, “Decisive Moment”, “Apex Heroes” and other well-known games are updating anti-cheating technology from time to time , “Special War Heroes” even introduced the anti-cheating program “Vanguard”, which can deeply obtain the highest authority of the player’s computer, to monitor cheating.

It is worth mentioning that g0at mentioned in the following video that before installing the ESP plug-in, he was reminded in the use file to remember to remove FACEIT, “Vanguard” of “Special Wars Heroes” and other software. Obviously, some anti-cheating programs can still be used. has an effect. In any case, for any online competitive game company, fighting against cheating is still a never-ending war.