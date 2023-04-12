The Municipality of Sinsacate reported that it will put nine social plots of land up for sale. They will be intended for residents with domicile and residence in the town who are registered in the Unique and Permanent Registry (Ruyp).

After the approval of ordinance 1214/2023, a price contest was called for the sale of municipally owned land located in Barrio Reyna.

As officially reported, those interested must be registered in the Sinsacate Municipal Registry. Those already registered will be notified of an informative meeting that will take place on Friday the 14th at 12:30 p.m. in the Municipal Hall Real I.

The free sheets will be available from Monday, April 17. The ordinance sets the base amount of the lots, which were duly appraised and whose value was established at 2,400 bags of Portland cement each.

The opening of envelopes will take place on May 3, 12:30 p.m. in the Real I Municipal Hall, for which a commission made up of three councilors and a secretary of the Executive Department will be constituted, Radio Jesús María published.

Sinsacate: The requirements to participate in the purchase of lots

Any natural person who meets the following requirements may participate:

Have domicile and/or residence in the town of Sinsacate or rural area for more than two years.

Not be the owner of a property or possessor or awardee of Municipal, Provincial or National housing Programs.

Adult.

Form family group.

Proof of household income

Be Registered in the Municipal Registry of Sinsacate: Unique and permanent registry (Ruyp)