Home Entertainment Sinsacate will put social land up for sale: the requirements
Entertainment

Sinsacate will put social land up for sale: the requirements

by admin
Sinsacate will put social land up for sale: the requirements

The Municipality of Sinsacate reported that it will put nine social plots of land up for sale. They will be intended for residents with domicile and residence in the town who are registered in the Unique and Permanent Registry (Ruyp).

  • More notes by Jesús María, Colonia Caroya and Sinsacate

After the approval of ordinance 1214/2023, a price contest was called for the sale of municipally owned land located in Barrio Reyna.

As officially reported, those interested must be registered in the Sinsacate Municipal Registry. Those already registered will be notified of an informative meeting that will take place on Friday the 14th at 12:30 p.m. in the Municipal Hall Real I.

The free sheets will be available from Monday, April 17. The ordinance sets the base amount of the lots, which were duly appraised and whose value was established at 2,400 bags of Portland cement each.

The opening of envelopes will take place on May 3, 12:30 p.m. in the Real I Municipal Hall, for which a commission made up of three councilors and a secretary of the Executive Department will be constituted, Radio Jesús María published.

Sinsacate: The requirements to participate in the purchase of lots

Any natural person who meets the following requirements may participate:

  • Have domicile and/or residence in the town of Sinsacate or rural area for more than two years.
  • Not be the owner of a property or possessor or awardee of Municipal, Provincial or National housing Programs.
  • Adult.
  • Form family group.
  • Proof of household income
  • Be Registered in the Municipal Registry of Sinsacate: Unique and permanent registry (Ruyp)

You may also like

Viedma will have a new kindergarten

Exploring the Different Types of Casino Bonuses Available...

Mauricio Macri: “We are going to go to...

He was convicted of sexual abuse of a...

Electronic commerce: Nike opened its own “e-commerce” for...

Michael Jordan’s shoes set a world record

Mojave Audio MA-201fet: FOH tuner’s new style of...

They lifted the cuts on the Neuquén-Cipolletti bridges,...

The province’s rural revitalization demonstration township creation list...

Insecurity: San Francisco also creates a municipal preventive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy