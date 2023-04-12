Within the framework of the request for the extension of the Exception Regime by the Security Cabinet to the Assembly, the deputy for Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, highlighted through a video the results that El Salvador has achieved through this measure.

«242 days without homicides during the Exception Regime, which also makes it known that if it is necessary to prolong the Exception Regime in this Plenary, I will gladly give my vote, because we have already celebrated 72 days without homicides so far in 2023» , remarked the legislator.

He also added that, thanks to the new security environment, this has allowed more than 100,000 international visitors to visit and enjoy together with Salvadorans the safest Holy Week in the history of El Salvador.