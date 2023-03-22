news-txt”>

Now there is also the unanimous yes of the City Council: the new stadium in Cagliari will be called Gigi Riva. A symbolic appointment, because the plant has yet to be built. But the Sardinian capital, which witnessed the exploits of Rombo di Tuono live, decided: a long round of applause for the words of Mayor Paolo Truzzu who introduced the motion: 29 votes in favour, no abstentions.

Truzzu himself recounted a little background: “When I proposed the naming to Riva – he said – we were both excited because such a choice is quite delicate, even if there are examples of facilities in Europe and in Italy that bear the name of sports The field of the Foro Italico, for example, bears the name of Nicola Pietrangeli. But it was Riva who relieved us of the embarrassment. He told me he was happy to be able to live and savor the naming, precisely because usually the same naming is dedicated to those who are no longer there”.

The mayor then recalled the reasons that led to the choice: “Even if he was born in Leggiuno – said the mayor – Gigi is a Sardinian who chose Sardinia. When I talk to someone who remembers that Sunday in April when the Cagliari secured the scudetto, I see that whoever talks gets excited, changes expression”.