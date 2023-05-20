Sinuous delirium: Ellipse on the facade

For Decortiles, though, there’s a lot more meaning involved in the series of the same name.

They are pieces stamping a creative flow of turns that find no limits; it is a sinuosity that enchants for such boldness in the graphics and for the simplicity and dexterity of the strokes. Elipse brings to the scene the notion of modernity but also of calm, projected by the back-and-forth of the provocative and intense drawings, like a complete and perfect elliptical trajectory.

creator and creature

Elipse is signed by Calu Fontes, an artist who translates into unique drawings the inspiration that travels through different worlds and possibilities – versatility printed in colors alluding to what is organic and genuinely beautiful. Paulistana (half-Bahian, as she herself calls it), projected unusual effects in the series in drawings derived from classic forms of architecture, in which accentuated curves are the main actors.

Such architectural protagonism was taken to the facade of this project under the signature of the architect Andressa Righeto: “we wanted a coating that focused on the blue color. Elipse brought more than that: it highlighted the shape of the window on the façade”, she comments.

inventive façade

With a satin surface and a 32.5x59cm format, Elipse Azul proposes movement, inventiveness and lightness. “Our project on the façade is called Respiro, and the cladding is very much in keeping with the profile of this space, as it exudes joy and good vibes to the place”, says Andressa.

Blue Ellipse AC 32.5x59cm | Project: Andressa Righetto | Photo: Larissa Witt | Partner: Tramontin Design

Joy is also evoked with the sense of movement inherent in the print of Elipse: “the curves present in the environment where we developed the project are striking points, and Elipse came to complement this organic and biophilic concept, suggesting movement and bringing nature closer”, points out the architect.

The highlight is the masterful marriage between the winding window on the façade and the arched graphics on the surface – “the Decortiles cladding highlighted the shape of the black window”, reinforces the architect.

curvaceous charm

A print dream; a sequence of premeditated and interesting restlessness: the curves of Ellipse are a delight for the eyes! Accentuated by the play of colors of the pieces, the sinuosities constitute a natural inspiration of blue on white, which intersect in a harmonious chromatic composition.

The series also brings other tones: green and earthy also enhance the wall ceramics, with a white or black base, proving: in addition to beauty, the pieces exude creativity. Elipse, with its bold curves, is the right choice to take indoor and outdoor environments out of the ordinary; it is the exact measure to conquer another very coveted curve: the smile.