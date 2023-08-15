Dior Introduces Children’s Shift Dress in Ivory and Pop-Pink Cotton-Jersey Hang-Dyed Print

DIOR Debuts New Children’s Shift Dress Collection

In an exciting fashion release, luxury brand DIOR has unveiled a new collection of children’s shift dresses. The dresses are made from high-quality cotton jersey, with each piece featuring unique and eye-catching designs.

One standout dress from the collection is the ivory and pop-pink hang-dyed print dress. This straight-fit dress features dropped shoulders and a bouclé DIOR signature on the front. It is the perfect choice for a sophisticated yet casual look, especially when paired with sandals from the same DIOR collection.

The new DIOR collection also includes a children’s flared dress with a Cannage and stars pattern in light-gold-tone fuchsia gabardine. This playful dress reinterprets DIOR’s classic cannage pattern, adding a touch of gold and stars for a fun and stylish twist. The fringed hem and front zip closure make it easy to wear and provide a comfortable fit.

Another standout dress in the collection is the children’s sportswear dress in ivory velvet jersey jacquard. This dress features a bold yellow floral pattern with a burnt-out effect, giving it a unique and edgy look. The pleated skirt hides shorts for a playful trompe l’oeil effect, and the DIOR embroidery in light gold adds a touch of elegance. Designed in tennis style, this dress can be paired with sneakers from the DIOR collection for a chic and sporty outfit.

For a more delicate and refined look, the collection also offers a children’s flared dress in multicolor tulle with a pleated floral print. This dress features radiant pleats, an elegant sleeveless cut, and shiny buttons on the back. It can be paired with DIOR sandals for a truly elegant and sophisticated ensemble.

The new children’s shift dress collection from DIOR is sure to be a hit among fashion-forward parents and their stylish little ones. With its high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail, these dresses are perfect for any occasion. Whether it’s a casual day out or a special event, DIOR has the perfect dress to make children look and feel their best.

The new collection is now available at select DIOR stores and online. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to dress your little ones in luxury and style with DIOR’s stunning shift dress collection.

