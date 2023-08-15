MANHART Unveils Customized BMW E30 M3: Introducing the Powerful MH3 3.5 Turbo

German car refitting factory, MANHART, has unveiled its latest creation, the “MH3 3.5 Turbo,” a customized model based on the classic BMW E30 M3. The project aims to pay homage to the iconic car while making advancements in various aspects.

Under the hood, the original 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine has been replaced with the turbocharged six-cylinder engine from the BMW ALPINA B7 S Turbo. This powertrain delivers a remarkable 405 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque. It is equipped with a K27 turbocharger, a manual supercharging controller, a 5-speed manual transmission, a Drexler differential, and a MANHART exhaust system.

Visually, the MH3 3.5 Turbo features traditional racing car elements such as a front spoiler and rear wing, made of carbon fiber. The car has been given a striking Matte Green Foil finish paint, along with blackened taillights and red line details, accentuating its sporty persona. Inside, the model boasts a red leather interior, a 3-spoke Momo steering wheel, a polished wooden gear lever, and all with the MANHART factory logo, emphasizing its exclusivity.

Enthusiasts interested in the MANHART customized BMW E30 M3 model, the MH3 3.5 Turbo, can find more information on the official website. MANHART continues to push the boundaries of car customization, combining classic designs with cutting-edge technology, and providing discerning car enthusiasts with unique and powerful driving experiences.

