Sisters
(Blackened Hardcore | Punk ’n‘ Roll)
Label: Loyal Blood Records
Format: (LP)
Release: 17.03.2023
Apparently the Norway festival goes on, because now with SØSTRE the next promising hardcore punk rabids are in the starting blocks. Founded in beautiful Bergen in 2018, the quartet now presents their self-titled debut.
Tracklist “Sisters”:
Black magic
Sisters
Iron forest meadow
Lonely Rite
The garden is in the Shadow
Psychonaut
Fucking Lift-Off
In Romalder
The herd
A Misunderstood Thought
Causality
Game
Total playing time: 42:55
Band Links:
