SISTERS
Sisters
(Blackened Hardcore | Punk ’n‘ Roll)

Label: Loyal Blood Records
Format: (LP)

Release: 17.03.2023

Apparently the Norway festival goes on, because now with SØSTRE the next promising hardcore punk rabids are in the starting blocks. Founded in beautiful Bergen in 2018, the quartet now presents their self-titled debut.

That’s what the band calls their compatriots DARKTRHONE and CHOKE ROOF as their biggest musical influences, and above all the lasting impact of the latter on the sound of SØSTRE cannot be denied. Because after the intro “Svart Magi” still weighs you in relative safety, with “Søstre” they already give an energetic foretaste of the next almost 40 minutes. In contrast to their role models, who always had a penchant for bombast and a wink with their multiple guitars, SØSTRE reduce their blackened hardcore punk ‘n’ roll to an uncompromising and straightforward structure, whose energetic power always gives the impression that they have Songs like “Ensome Rite” or the almost catchy, straight rocking “En Romalder” were beaten live in the studio. And as the nasty throaty laughter in the chorus of “Jernskogmøy” suggests, the rulers had a lot of fun doing it. One can only imagine the energies this band releases at their live shows, and hopefully we will be able to see it for ourselves in the foreseeable future.
As with many Scandinavian colleagues, who sympathetically sing, bicker and yell in their mother tongue, the lyrics on “Søstre” are also in Norwegian, with the exception of the interlude “Fucking Lift-Off”, so one can only guess what the Puke up gentlemen so loudly. “Flokken” then shines with an almost Stoner-like riffing and is pleasantly reminiscent of the Icelandic grandmasters MINUS. Where their current genre peers like CORRUPT or MURDER MAIDS On their equally brand new albums, they always rely on melodic parts as well as clean vocals, SØSTRE stay true to their rugged style throughout the album and that’s a good thing.
Because their self-titled debut is not only an impressive and, despite the influences mentioned, extremely original disc, but also a wonderfully nasty rocking tour de force, which is a lot of fun and after the almost fuzzy ending “Leik” makes you rush to the repeat button. The next very difficult album recommendation from the far north.

Tracklist “Sisters”:



Black magic
Sisters
Iron forest meadow
Lonely Rite
The garden is in the Shadow
Psychonaut
Fucking Lift-Off
In Romalder
The herd
A Misunderstood Thought
Causality
Game
Total playing time: 42:55

Band Links:

secret sorrows

ceiling
8.5
Buy on Amazon

